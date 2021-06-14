Anies ready to serve the order of 100,000 vaccines per day from Jokowi





VIVA Provincial Governor DKI Jakarta, Anies Rasyid Baswedan, is ready to serve the request of President Joko Widodo, who aims for 100,000 vaccinations every day. “Indeed, our goal in Jakarta is to carry out vaccination activities, God willing, per day we are targeting 100,000 people on average so that by the end of August, 7.5 million people in Jakarta will have received the vaccine. vaccineAnies said in Jakarta on Monday June 14, 2021. Anies said that currently in Jakarta 2.89 million people have received the vaccine. “We have to add another 4.5 million. With this addition we reach the figure of 7.5 million,” he said. So we can be in a situation God willing collective immunity. So now 2.9 million have been vaccinated, ”he continued. Thus, Anies aims that this June 3 million people will be vaccinated against COVID-19. He hopes that the vaccination goal will be reached. “Then the elderly in Jakarta reached 72% of the goal of being vaccinated. So they do not have severe symptoms,” he said. Prior to that, President Joko Widodo gave DKI Jakarta Governor a target Anies Baswedan. Jokowi hopes the Special Capital Region will carry out vaccinations to reach 100,000 per day. That’s what Jokowi said after looking at vaccinations in the Pluit Reservoir, north of Jakarta. During the presentation, Anies and Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin were also present. “We hope that DKI Jakarta from next week, our goal of 100,000 donations can be reached. 100,000 per day, because we want to catch up collective immunity, municipal immunity, “Jokowi said at the scene on Monday, June 14, 2021.

