Pakistani military employs public relations firm to disseminate anti-Indian propaganda; Facebook removes the network





Engaging in shocking anti-Indian hate propaganda, Facebook took down targeted networks in May 2020 due to Coordinated Inauthentic Behavior (CIB). The CIB report seen by Republic on Monday, shows that pages associated with AlphaPro, a Pakistan-based public relations firm, published numerous anti-Indian messages masquerading as international news organizations, criticizing the company’s handling of COVID. ‘India’s treatment of Muslims, Kashmir and pro-Pakistan commentary. According to Alpha Pro’s Inter-Services Public Relations website, the Pakistani military is listed as one of its clients.

Exposed: Pakistani military partners with public relations firm to share anti-Indian messages

The CIB report reads: “We have deleted 40 Facebook accounts, 25 pages, six groups and 28 Instagram accounts originating in Pakistan and mainly targeting national audiences in Pakistan, in addition to also focusing on English speaking, Arab audiences. and Pashto speakers around the world. discovered this activity as part of our internal investigation of alleged inauthentic behavior coordinated with certain network links that we removed in April 2019. We linked this latest transaction to individuals associated with AlphaPro, a public relations company based in Pakistan “.

He adds, “Some of these pages have presented themselves as international news entities and frequently shared what appears to be original video content. This network appeared to be active on several Internet services and published current information and events in the region, including the ongoing global pandemic; criticism of India and its treatment of Muslims, especially in the Kashmir region; and also positive comments on Pakistan. ”Facebook said the network had 40 accounts, 25 pages, 6 groups and 28 Instagram accounts with more than 800,000 subscribers and ad spend of $ 40,000.

Here are some of the articles: About Alpha Pro

According to their website, Alpha Pro is a digital media company headquartered in Islamabad with a presence in Lahore and across Pakistan. She produces video, audio and writing content for the web, newspapers and magazines and creates awareness campaigns for a wide range of clients in the business sector and development sector projects. Its commercial sector clients include several Chinese companies based in Pakistan – Zong, Power China Hub, Port Qasim Electric Power Company Private Ltd and several public sector clients such as Inter-Services Public Relations, Pakistan Army, City District Government (Rawalpindi), Water and Sanitation Agency.

Pakistan’s Indian flip flop

As Pakistan continually criticized India for revoking Section 370, CAA, Kashmir, terrorism, handling COVID-19, on February 25, India and Pakistan reiterated existing mechanisms telephone contact and border flag meetings. accept a ceasefire. In addition, Pakistani army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on India to “bury the past and move forward” as peace between the two neighbors would help “unlock” the potential from South and Central Asia. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan immediately backtracked, asserting that no negotiations can take place with India until Section 370 is reinstated.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos