Are Sino-US relations moving forward or are they retreating? – Loveland Reporter-Herald

By Donald Menzel

US-China relations have grown and diminished, sometimes reaching a love-hate relationship. Fast forward to 2016 and the unexpected election of Donald J. Trump as the 45th President of the United States. President Trump was quick to recognize that China must be brought to heal in international trade and technology transfer. Less than three months after taking office, President Trump sat down with President Xi Jinping in Mar-a-Lago to convince him that future U.S.-China trade relations cannot be so unilateral. Mr. Trump’s self-proclaimed business acumen, along with his persuasive skills, he believed, would turn the tide. Four years later, as personal diplomacy was destroyed and a meteoric trade war turned into a global affair, Trump left the White House with hat in hand, never looking back on the havoc he had wrought. caused.

Did US-China relations progress in the Trump years? Of course not. Did they retreat? Perhaps, but the relationship between the United States and China across a wide range of issues is complicated and made even more complex by the interdependence of the two economies and the backlash from globalization skeptics. A clear result of the Trump years and the emerging era of Biden is that the past will not define the future.

Let’s take a closer look at what President Biden did to reset US-China relations starting with the contentious meeting between Chinese and US diplomats in Anchorage in March 2021. Apparently, the Anchorage event was a setback for them. US-Chinese relations. It was certainly a collision between senior Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi and Secretary of State Antony Blinken who described Xi Jinping’s regime as a threat to global stability. In addition, he criticized the Chinese crackdown in Hong Kong and the Xinjiang region. Chinese Yang Jiechi responded with a 17-minute tirade, advising the United States to stop advancing its own democracy in the rest of the world. Critics could certainly view the collision as a setback, not a breakthrough in US-China relations. Others have called the exchange a resetting of relations after the Trump administrations have treated China in a confusing and often contradictory manner, including encouraging crackdowns in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

Now on to the trade war. US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said the Biden administration is studying all available options to enforce the trade deal signed in January 2020. China has pledged to purchase an additional $ 200 billion in US goods. over the next two years compared to 2017 levels. Tai promises a top-down review of trade policy towards China. Once the review is advanced, Tai says she will meet with her Chinese counterpart to discuss the trade deal. Most observers see the resumption of trade dialogue after a nine-month hiatus as a positive step forward.

Sadly, the US trade deficit with China shows no signs of diminishing. Indeed, it is growing. In the first three months of 2021, the U.S. trade deficit totaled $ 212.8 billion, up 64.2 percent from the deficit for the same period last year, at a time when the U.S. economy was essentially crippled by the coronavirus pandemic. Will the Biden administration repeal the trade war sanctions of the Truman years? Unlikely, but a targeted approach to balance trading can be expected and, if successful, that would definitely be a step forward.

The downward spiral in US-China relations is certainly cause for concern. President Biden says he expects competition, not confrontation. Additionally, he describes the relationship as extreme competition without conflict. This is no small feat, is it? But here is the possible surprise. Neither the United States nor China may even want a much improved relationship. On the one hand, China shows few signs of slowing down its technological prowess, including a determined effort to reduce its reliance on basic technologies such as semiconductors. On the other hand, the United States appears to be drawing a line in the sand in criticizing China’s treatment of human rights abuses, aggression in the South China Sea and towards Taiwan, and the crackdown on dissidents in Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet.

What then are we to conclude about US-China relations moving forward or backward? Probably not much; rather, a more precise description is that the relationship evolves sideways, with cooperation on some issues and disagreements on others.

Donald C. Menzel, Ph.D., is a resident of Loveland. He studied political science at Penn State University.