NATO summit: Boris Johnson says no one wants a “new cold war” with China – as he admits Russian relations are “quite disappointing” | World news





Boris Johnson said NATO did not want to “sink into a new cold war” with China. Speaking ahead of the Brussels summit, the Prime Minister said the East Asian nation had become a “new strategic consideration” for NATO but he also said there would be “opportunities” to get involved. “I don’t think anyone around the table today wants to slide into a new cold war with China, he said at a press conference. His comments echoed those of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg earlier, who said the alliance should “engage” with China on issues such as climate change and arms control. “China’s military strengthening, growing influence and coercive behavior pose certain challenges to our security,” Stoltenberg said. However, he also said that “we are not entering a new cold war” and that China is “not our adversary, nor our enemy” – although it has become a “systemic” security challenge. western. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday that China “will feature in the (NATO) communiqué in a more robust manner than ever before” as the alliance begins to take a more serious look at any potential threats from the country. NATO takes a stronger stance Russia, however, with Mr Stoltenberg saying their relationship is “at its lowest point since the end of the Cold War”. Mr Johnson said there was “hope” that things could improve with Russia, but that the situation is currently “quite disappointing” from a British point of view. Picture:

Boris Johnson arrives at NATO summit in Brussels

Over the weekend, Russian President Vladimir Putin told NBC News that his country’s relationship with the United States was at its “lowest point in years.” It precedes a meeting between Joe biden and Mr. Putin on Wednesday, which will take place after the US president meets with NATO leaders. Mr. Biden reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to the alliance’s Mutual Defense Pact, which ensures that an attack on one NATO country is seen as an attack on all. He said it was a “sacred obligation”, adding: “I just want all of Europe to know that the United States is here.” Mr Biden has previously said the United States “is not seeking to come into conflict with Russia” and wants a “stable and predictable relationship” between the two nations. Picture:

Joe Biden says US “is not seeking conflict with Russia”

However, he said America would “react in a robust and meaningful way if the Russian government engages in harmful activities.” NATO leaders are hopeful that Biden will re-engage the United States in the collective defense of the alliance following Mr. Trump’s confrontational rhetoric towards the allies at previous summits. President Biden said on Sunday that he believed NATO was a “sacred obligation” and “vital to our ability to maintain American security.”

