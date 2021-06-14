“Targeted journalists, contrary to the speech of the Prime Minister at the G7”: Editors Guild





The views from the Editors Guild came a day after Prime Minister Modi insisted on free speech in cyberspace. Strong points Center lobbies critical establishment journalists: Editors Guild

Guild criticized UP police ‘cavalier treatment of journalist’s death

The observations came a day after Prime Minister Modi’s speech at the G7 summit New Delhi: Journalists and cartoonists are being targeted in India, contrary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s overall position on free speech and the promotion of democratic values ​​in cyberspace, the Editors Guild of India said today. The government itself puts pressure on these professionals if and when their views are critical of the establishment, the body of reporters said. “Journalists and cartoonists critical of the government are targeted on social media, as the government presses these platforms to fire these critical journalists on the specious grounds that they violate the law of the land,” the Editors Guild said. . . “All of this is contrary to the commitments that Prime Minister Narendra Modi made at the G7 summit in favor of democracy, openness and against authoritarianism,” he said in a press release today . The press release expressed shock at the “cavalier” treatment by Uttar Pradesh police over the mysterious death of journalist Sulabh Srivastava yesterday. The Pratapgarh-based television journalist died on Sunday evening in what police called a “motorcycle accident”, a day after writing to senior police officials saying he felt threatened following his recent reporting on the alcohol mafia. The Guild’s comments came a day after Prime Minister Modi, while addressing the G7 Summit outreach session “Building Together – Open Societies and Economies” as a keynote speaker, noted the need to ensure that cyberspace remains a means to advance democratic values ​​and to subvert it. India’s vigorous debate over restrictions on free speech, especially amid a heated confrontation between the government and some social media platforms on freedom of speech and other restrictions.







