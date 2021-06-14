Data Center Operators See Batam As New Digital Hotspot, News And Top Stories From Southeast Asia

Connect with us

SINGAPORE – Twenty data center operators are considering the possibility of settling in a technology park on the Indonesian island of Batam, one sealing the deal after President Joko Widodo granted the park special economic zone status (ZES).

“Most of them were waiting for the SEZ to happen first and didn’t start talking until around the beginning of this year,” Nongsa Digital Park executive director Marco Bardelli told The Straits Times.

“We have already signed with one party and I am having dialogues, at different stages, now with 19 different parts of the data center,” he added.

The Southeast Asian data center market is expected to grow by US $ 10.57 billion (S $ 14 billion) between 2019 and 2023, according to market research firm Technavio in its March 2020 report.

As might be expected, governments – including Indonesia’s – are hoping to see an increase in revenues from this sector.

The coordinating minister of economic affairs, Airlangga Hartarto, said in a statement on Saturday (June 12) that “the government continues to encourage the realization of investments, in particular for data centers, with the aim of improving and developing the ‘Digital Economy”.

Mr Bardelli said some 25 hectares of the park – about the size of the Singapore Zoo – had been allocated for data center development in the first phase, with plans for expansion going forward.

He added that 13 international segments of undersea fiber optic cables landing just 2.5 km away with direct links to Indonesia, Singapore and the west coast of the United States would make the park a potential location for operators seeking to target the Asia-Pacific market.

Data center operators told the Straits Times that Batam is relatively immune to natural disasters, geographically close to Singapore, and provides access to a huge market of 270 million people.

Mr Darren Webb, managing director of Singaporean start-up Evolution Data Center, also cited reasons such as a moratorium on building new data centers in Singapore as well as increasing data usage as more people are working from home and shopping online during the Covid-19 pandemic. .

“Data is booming because people are now spending more time in front of the screen,” he said. “It’s almost like a perfect storm that has been created, which makes Nongsa more attractive and relevant now than it was two or three years ago.”

Singaporean Kavin Wong, managing director of Data Center First, said he bought 2.75 ha of land in the park to build several custom data centers for clients such as banks, telecommunications companies and e-commerce companies. .

Mr Wong said that the growth of the data center market is expected to intensify in the region, leading to a demand for “edge data centers” located closer to end users so that they can benefit from higher latency. weak, increased security and better control of their data.

All data centers in Indonesia are currently located in the capital, Jakarta, and Batam will gain in importance as commercial epicenters develop in Sumatra Island cities such as Palembang, Medan and Pekanbaru, a-t- he adds.

“These towns are so far from Jakarta, but closer to Batam. Despite its strategic location and the faster network speed from Batam, people, even Indonesians, tend to think of the island as a small fishing village.” said Wong, who had worked at a data center in Jakarta for a few years.

He added that the Singapore Economic Development Board is supporting Singaporean businesses, including data centers, in the digital park.

Treating Indonesia as a trading partner rather than a competitor will bring greater gains to both countries, Wong said, adding, “It’s about expanding the pie, rather than sharing it.”



