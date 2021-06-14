Birx Hinted She Wants Trump To Lose Election, New Book Says | The Trump administration





Dr Deborah Birx, then coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, hinted to an Obama-era official shortly before the 2020 election that she wanted Donald Trump to lose to Joe Biden .

Andy Slavitt, former acting head of the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services, writes in a new book, according to CNN, that he spoke to Birx to find out if, in the event of a tense government transition, she would help give Biden and to his team the best chance of being effective.

At one point, after a brief pause, she looked me in the eye and said, I hope the election goes a certain way. I had the most important information I needed.

Slavitt resigned last week as a senior advisor for Biden’s pandemic response. His book, Preventable: The Inside Story of How Leadership Failures, Politics, and Selfishness Doomed the US Coronavirus Response, is released Tuesday.

The book draws on conversations with Trump insiders. Slavitt, who also worked to repair the Affordable Care Act website, spoke to these figures in an informal role.

Her initial optimism was long gone, Slavitt writes of her meeting with Birx, according to CNN, adding: At the end of October 2020, she was beyond it all; she was downright scared.

Slavitt also writes conversations with Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law who led the federal response. Slavitt says Kushner told him that some governors clearly don’t want to be successful and have bad reasons to keep blaming us.

Kushner’s view that governors should take responsibility for US failures has been reported elsewhere. He would apparently be working on his own book.

Speaking to the Daily Beasts The New Abnormal podcast, Slavitt said he was sort of at the forefront of the chaos of the American response, prominently featuring Scott Atlas, a Stanford doctor but not an epidemiologist or specialist in infectious diseases and an aggressive champion for Trump in the press.

I contacted the White House, he said, I contacted Jared Kushner, every one of my conversations with Jared Kushner and Deborah Birx, they’re in the book. And you know the job they had to do was, basically, at the bare minimum, to recognize that we have a bigger situation than ever before.

Show a little empathy, rule the country asking for even a small amount of sacrifice. They didn’t do any of those things and they didn’t plan and put in place a competent response and that had a lot to do with who they were all working for.

Slavitt told the Daily Beast that Birx has done some good things. He called Atlas the Frankenstein monster created by Donald Trump.

Deaths from Covid-19 have slowed dramatically as more Americans are vaccinated and society reopens. But under the shadow of Covid variants, vaccination rates are also slowing and the United States is on track to exceed 600,000 deaths this week.

Slavitt reportedly wrote that Birx, a respected public health official with a history in the fight against AIDS before joining the Trump task force, told him she had no illusions about the effect on her career at government.

Another official who rose to prominence in the media as part of Trump’s response, Dr.Anthony Fauci of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, continued to serve under Biden. Birx doesn’t.

