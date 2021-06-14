Losing Freedom Day is infuriating for Boris Johnson, but things could get worse | Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has once again been persuaded that he must do the inevitable and cancel Freedom Day, a move that will deeply upset him.

The prime minister reportedly complained to his aides over the weekend of newspaper briefings at the end of last week that a four-week delay was the likely outcome, saying he had technically not yet taken the decision. But one thing matters more to Johnson than being able to join the crowds in a crowded pub on June 21: not having to shut them down again a few weeks later.

There are a few growls from the cabinet, but not from someone with real influence. Johnson made the decision early in her tenure to avoid the weekly cabinet confrontations that plagued Theresa May by appointing loyalists who do not wrongly speak out on issues outside of their tenure.

Those who count Rishi Sunak, Matt Hancock and Michael Gove were unanimous in favor of a postponement. Sunak told the quads meeting on Sunday that his own views were well known and were disclosed to the Guardian last week.

The Treasury has deliberately extended its leave until the fall, although some support will start to wane. Sunak is now firmly convinced that reimposing the restrictions when they were lifted causes the longest lasting economic and psychological damage.

And those close to the Chancellor say he did not particularly appreciate being portrayed as the anti-containment hawk when instead he presents himself as a pragmatist who will present the grim economic picture because it is his mandate to do so. make.

From Dominic Cummings and others, we know that it was not Sunak who was the most bitter opponent of the lockdown in the fall, but the Prime Minister himself.

Johnson will get a collage from parts of the right-wing press, especially the Mail and the Telegraph, which he most needs approval, as well as many of his own MPs.

MPs who oppose any delay have limited powers, there will be a vote to renew the restrictions, but Labor will likely back the government. There are other ways to confuse Parliament over other pieces of legislation, but it is not clear whether this can be effectively coordinated. Enough Tory MPs can vote against the restrictions to make the PM dependent on Labor votes, but it is an embarrassment rather than a real obstacle.

Not all Tory MPs who are signed up to the Covid Recovery Group of lockdown-skeptical MPs will oppose the delay either. Some are more pragmatic, and their main frustration was with rules that seemed arbitrary, such as the 10 p.m. curfew or the scotch egg debacle.

Perhaps more effectively, MPs most keen to end restrictions can go on the airwaves and grimly predict that while caution is so needed in the summer, further restrictions will surely be needed in the fall as the NHS suffers a blow. more seasonal pressure. This could start to raise the nerves of the public.

Johnson’s decision to delay for four weeks will shatter some businesses, but make relatively little difference to how the vast majority live their lives. Nightclubs, unmasked trips, and mass gatherings indoors can probably be ditched for another month without too much tribulation.

The real test will be if infection rates continue to rise and hospitalization rates start to look more worrisome. The idea of ​​reimposing restrictions is anathema to Johnson. There are also other finely balanced judgments on mask wearing, homework, and schoolchildren vaccination. In the end, this decision may seem easy.