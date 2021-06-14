By opening the 43rd PKB, Jokowi appreciates the creativity of Balinese artists in the midst of a pandemic





Denpasar (bisnisbali.com) –The 43rd Bali Arts Festival (PKB) was officially opened on Saturday (12/6) by the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ir. Joko Widodo online. In his speech, President Jokowi praised the Bali provincial government, artists and the Balinese people who did not curb their creativity and innovation amid the Covid-19 pandemic with strict health protocols (prokes). On this occasion, the number one in Indonesia also stressed that the economic recovery that took place after the Covid-19 pandemic could be overcome. Thus, Jokowi called for prokes to continue to be implemented, for vaccinations to continue to be carried out quickly and massively, and for micro PPKMs based on banjar and asat villages to be made effective in preventing transmission of the disease. Covid-19. “We will show the world that Bali is a very safe global destination to visit,” he said. The 43rd PKB, he said, was proof that under the pressure of the very heavy Covid-19 pandemic, the creativity and productivity of Balinese artwork continued to grow. “Show yourself in new ways to continue to color the global art scene,” he said. Bali Governor Wayan Koster said the Covid-19 pandemic has not dampened his enthusiasm for the work and organization of PKB 2021. In fact, he said, the pandemic has allowed Bali’s artistic community to adapt in creative and innovative ways, especially in the love of virtual art, including creating new habits. “By strictly applying the procedure, it is the authentic identity of the Balinese people, that under all conditions, they are always able to be creative with the quality of the art which increases and makes them proud,” he said. -he declares. PKB is a vector for the development of the arts and traditions which are one of the elements of Bali’s wealth. The 43rd PKB in 2021 has the theme “Prananing Wana Kerthi (Plenary Soul, Breath of the Tree of Life”. At the offline opening held at the Ksirarnawa Taman Budaya Art Center Building, Denpasar, the Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy of the Republic of Indonesia Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno, Minister of Women’s Empowerment and of Child Protection Bintang Puspayoga, President of Bali DPRD I Nyoman Adi Wiryatama and other guests. *width

