I’m a journalist and the Trump administration secretly tried to get tens of thousands of my emails (opinion)





Senior CNN, New York Times and Washington Post officials are due to meet with Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday to get a full explanation of why a total of eight journalists from the three news outlets have been the focus of efforts. secrets to winning their records.

Personally, I don’t know what the government was looking for when it infiltrated my life. I am not being investigated and there are no suggestions of wrongdoing. But as a CNN reporter, my newsroom and I were clearly being used as a tool by Trump’s Justice Department. All of CNN is in the same boat. We support each other, always.

President Biden said the seizure of journalists’ files would be stopped under his administration. But with all due respect for him and his stated intentions, this is a promise of limited relevance. Unless new protections are codified, this could all happen again to any journalist. Secret proceedings, gag orders so CNN lawyers can’t speak to me, and eight journalists drawn into investigations without explanation – that’s not part of a free press in the United States.

I am really horrified by what happened. I have covered the military as a CNN correspondent at the Pentagon for almost 20 years and have always been honored to say that I am part of the extraordinary brotherhood known as the Pentagon Press Corps.

Since the morning the plane struck the building on September 11, we have been traveling in danger with the troops to cover the American wars. Journalists have died in this business. None of us should forget: America’s armed forces vow to uphold the Constitution, and that includes First Amendment protections for a free press.

Simply put, the US armed forces are ready to die to protect all of our rights, including freedom of the press. The Department of Justice must also find a way to absolutely protect a free and functioning press.

Covering up wars and threats to national security often means finding out what the government doesn’t want us to know in order to uncover the essential truth. The press will not be stopped in this quest. Our First Amendment rights are non-negotiable.

I had no idea that there had been secret legal proceedings against me in 2020 until the end of May 2021, when CNN’s senior lawyer David Vigilante was allowed to tell me only a letter. from the Department of Justice was waiting for me at the CNN office in Washington.

The letter was only a few lines long, from Biden’s Justice Department, informing me that they had my files but apparently no actual content. I also learned that CNN had been successful in reducing the scope of the initial request to over 30,000 emails, which included a huge amount of emails that were clearly unrelated to their investigation.

All of the material eventually turned over to the Justice Department by order of a judge involved communications over a two-month period in 2017. But it was not until 2020 that the Department of Justice argued that it had to. view my 2017 communications as what we believe is part of a national security leak investigation. We don’t know why it took years for this to happen.

All of this in my opinion is pure abuse of power – first against CNN and myself, since our work is and always should be protected by the First Amendment. But more importantly, this is an abuse of the free press in this country, whether you are a correspondent for a TV station or a reporter for a small town newspaper revealing wrongdoing.

I started my career in a small town community newspaper, and looking back it was perhaps the best job I have ever had. The office manager gave me carte blanche to talk to anyone and everyone, and soon I had people calling me to offer advice and information. My pace was largely focused on the great developers who had come to town.

I wonder now, more than ever, what happens if those in power try to intimidate journalists whose small newsrooms, like mine at the time, cannot afford legal teams to fight back. . How then will the people of this small town know about potential wrongdoing?

Even if you don’t like the media, be careful: The Justice Department’s secret proceedings against the free press affect everyone in this country. This is what I hope Merrick Garland will take away from this whole sad affair.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos