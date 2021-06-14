US assesses complaint over Chinese nuclear power plant leak





By KJM Varma Beijing, June 14 (PTI) The US government is evaluating a report of a leak at a Chinese nuclear power plant, after a French company that owns it and partially helps to operate it warned of a “imminent radiological threat”, according to a press article. Monday. The warning included an accusation that the Chinese security authority was raising the acceptable limits for radiation detection outside the Taishan nuclear power plant in Guangdong province to avoid having to shut it down, CNN cited a letter from the French company to the US department. of energy. There is no reaction in Beijing yet from the Chinese government or officials to this report, he said. According to the media report, despite the alarming notification from Framatome, the French company, the Biden administration believes that the facility is not yet at a “crisis level”. Although U.S. officials have determined that the situation does not presently pose a serious threat to the safety of factory workers or the Chinese public, it is unusual for a foreign company to unilaterally seek assistance from the U.S. government while its Chinese public partner is still recognize that a problem exists. The scenario could put the United States in a complicated situation if the leak continues or becomes more serious without being fixed, according to the report. However, the concern was significant enough that the U.S. National Security Council held several meetings to discuss the situation, he said. The Biden administration has discussed the situation with the French government and its own experts from the Department of Energy, according to the report, adding that the United States is also in contact with the Chinese government. Nuclear power generation in China made the news last month as Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin attended a virtual groundbreaking ceremony for the world’s largest nuclear power project to build four nuclear power plants in China by Russia, costing about $ 3 billion. The ceremony was held to mark the first day of construction of power units No.7 and 8 of Tianwan Nuclear Power Plant, and No.3 and 4 of Xudapu Nuclear Power Plant. Tianwan Nuclear Power Plant is located in Lianyungang City, Jiangsu Province. Xudapu Nuclear Power Plant is located in Xingcheng, Liaoning Province. As of June 2019, China had 47 nuclear power plants in operation with a capacity of around 48.73 GW and 11 nuclear power plants under construction with a capacity of 10.8 GW. PTI KJV MRJ AKJ MRJ Warning :- This story has not been edited by Outlook staff and is auto-generated from news agency feeds. Source: PTI More from Outlook Magazine

