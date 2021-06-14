Russian President Vladimir Putin calls Donald Trump a colorful individual





Moscow, June 14: Russian President Vladimir Putin called his former US counterpart Donald Trump a “colorful person” in an exclusive interview with NBC News which will air on Monday. “Well, even now I believe former US President Trump is an amazing individual, a talented individual, otherwise he wouldn’t have become President of the United States,” Putin said as quoted by TASS news agency. , in the interview.

“He’s a colorful individual. You may like him or not. And, but he’s not from the American establishment, he had never been in big politics before, and some like him, others don’t like it but that’s a fact, ”Putin noted. The remarks preceded the long-awaited summit between Putin and US President Joe Biden on Wednesday in Geneva. Donald Trump “jokes” with Vladimir Putin on Russian “interference” in the American elections; Watch the video.

In the interview, Putin also said that although relations between Russia and the United States have “deteriorated to their lowest point in recent years”, Biden is a career politician and it was hoped he there would be no impulsive movements. He “is radically different from Trump because President Biden is a career man. He has spent most of his adult life in politics.”

“He’s a different type of person, and I sincerely hope that yes, there are advantages, disadvantages, but there will be no impulsive movements, on behalf of the incumbent US president,” he said. Russian leader at NBC. New. Relations between Washington and Moscow have been divisive in recent years.

The two sides have obvious differences on issues related to Ukraine, cybersecurity, human rights and interference in the US elections. In his remarks to US troops and their families at Royal Air Force Base Mildenhall in the UK on June 9, Biden said Washington wants a stable and predictable relationship with Russia. “But I have been clear: the United States will react in a robust and meaningful way if the Russian government engages in harmful activities,” he warned.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on June 14, 2021 at 2:46 p.m. IST. For more info and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment, and fashion life, connect to our website Latestly.com).

