Three foot activists from North Sumatra call on Jokowi to shut down PT TPL





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Threeactivist The neighborhood walked from Toba, North Sumatra to Jakarta to meet the president Joko Widodo. They asked Jokowi to shut down PT Toba Pulp Lestari (TPL) which was involved in a land dispute with the community of Natumingka. Abdon Nababan, of the Alliance to Close the TPL, said the three activists started their march today, Monday (6/14) morning. They are expected to arrive in Jakarta within the next 40-50 days. “As of 8am this morning, this is about conveying the aspirations of people who are victims of TPL to convey to the president and asking the president to shut down TPL,” Abdon said when contacted. CNN Indonesia.with, Monday (14/6). He said the activist walking was accompanied by a support team providing logistics. There are about 8-11 accompanying people. Abdon said his TPL Movement Close Alliance party would try to contact the presidential secretariat. Abdon wants activists to be immediately facilitated upon arrival in Jakarta. “I hope that, because Pak Jokowi has spoken about it on several occasions, this action actually supports what the president has promised to return the Toba forests to the indigenous peoples,” he said. Prior to the march in late May, the community and PT TPL workers clashed over land in Natumingka village, Borbor district, Toba regency, North Sumatra. The clash was sparked by a project by PT TPL to plant eucalyptus trees on customary lands in the community of Natumingka. As a result of the clashes, dozens of local people were injured. The president of the Alliance of Indigenous Peoples of the Archipelago (AMAN) Tano Batak, Roganda Simanjuntak, said the clashes between the community and PT TPL had been going on for a long time. Even in 2020-2021, he said, around 70 residents were reported by PT TPL to police. TPL concession land disputes also took place in Toba, Simalungun, Taput, Humbahas. (yoa / bmw)



