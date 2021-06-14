Change of position of Prime Minister Imran on Kashmir depending on the situation: President Alvi – Pakistan





President Dr Arif Alvi said the apparent change in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statements on Kashmir was not a turnaround, and that a leader must change his stance depending on the situation.

Alvi was speaking in an exclusive interview on DawnNewsTV ‘Live with Adil Shahzeb’ at the Presidential Office. The show will air tonight (Monday) at 10 p.m. ET.

Prime Minister Imran said last month that the normalization of Pakistan’s relations with India unless he re-established Kashmir semi-autonomy would constitute a major “betrayal” for the people of occupied Kashmir. Earlier this month, he said in an interview with Reuters that Pakistan was ready to resume talks with India if Delhi provided a roadmap to restore occupied Kashmir to previous status.

Read: Pakistan is ready to talk with India if it gives a roadmap to restore Kashmir status (PM Imran)

When asked if the two statements reflect a change in the prime minister’s position, President Alvi said: “Sometimes people call a change a U-turn, but you have to change your judgment based on changing situations and new reasons. “

He said there was no justification for a leader to see his words written in stone, adding that the key was not to compromise on principle. Even I have reviewed many of the decisions of my life, the president noted.

Alvi said Prime Minister Imran was the one who could better judge given the “evolving situation”, citing developments in Afghanistan and new international alliances.

The president said India had committed a “senseless” act in internationalizing the Kashmir issue by revoking the region’s status and oppressing its people.

“NAB does its job well”

Asked about the mistrust between the government and the opposition over the proposed introduction of electronic voting machines (EVMs), President Alvi said he invited all the opposition to come and examine the technology, but to no avail. Just a fear is created that this EVM will be hacked or [there will be some] wrongdoing because he will not only have the ballots but the electronic system to do the counting, he said, explaining that the reason was to put a double check on the process.

Alvi said he believes the accountability process needs to be strengthened. Those who have been in power for decades must be held accountable, he said.

Commending the performance of the National Accountability Bureau, the president said that even the opposition has now said cases of government figures should be sent to [NAB]”which he said meant the accountability watchdog was doing its job right.

Alvi also defended sending the referral against Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faiz Isa to the Supreme Judicial Council. I think it was handled better, he said.

Responding to a question about rumors that Pakistan would agree to provide a military base for the United States after its withdrawal from Afghanistan, the president said it was “possible” that Pakistan had denied doing so.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos