US officials worry about Russia’s growing ties to China

Hyperbola? To a certain extent, yes. Hypocrisy? On some fronts, of course. But for the Biden administration, such romantic rhetoric between Moscow and Beijing cannot be ignored.

In fact, the U.S. distrust of Russian-Chinese relations has grown to the point that high-level U.S. strategists are wondering how to take it into account as they attempt to steer U.S. foreign policy towards focus more on a rising China. President Joe Biden is expected to discuss Moscow’s ties to Beijing during his Wednesday meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, whom Chinese leader Xi Jinping has called his best friend.

For many years, China-Russia relations seemed to be limited to tactical cooperation or temporary partnerships of convenience, a senior Biden administration official told POLITICO in an interview. More recently, however, it seems to be turning into something more sustained and strategic.

What we have seen over the past decade is something much deeper and, frankly, more concerning, the senior official said. I think it has to be said that at some level it almost works like a quasi-alliance.

Biden has been briefed on the subject of Sino-Russian relations and has looked into the information thereon, the senior official said. The issue was also the subject of a briefing specifically requested by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, a State Department official confirmed.

But at this early stage in Bidens’ tenure, with many key positions unfilled, the administration has yet to develop the best mechanisms to monitor the Beijing-Moscow dynamic, the senior official said.

It will be up to us to somehow rethink our overall strategy, the senior official said. Do you contain and engage deeply and negatively both? Are you trying to differentiate yourself in your approach to try to improve relations with Moscow? These are all incredibly difficult things.

The Moscow-Beijing relationship has had lots of ups and downs. What was then the Soviet Union quickly recognized the People’s Republic of China when it was established in October 1949. By the 1950s, the two countries had economic ties and provided military support to North Korea in its war. with South Korea supported by the United States.

But relations cooled considerably in the 1960s as the two fought for dominance in the communist sphere, with Soviet and Chinese troops clashing even along their shared border. In 1980, China joined in the boycott of the Moscow Olympics. By the end of that decade, however, the two had agreed to normalize their relationship.

In recent years, China and Russia have often worked in tandem on the diplomatic front, especially within multilateral institutions like the United Nations. Countries generally follow each other on import matters for each other. When it comes to Syrian politics, for example, China often sides with Russia, which has troops in this war-torn Middle Eastern country.

Bilateral trade between the two countries is on the rise, have crossed the $ 100 billion mark. Moscow and Beijing want to double this figure by 2024.

Perhaps most striking and concerning for the United States is what appears to be growing military and technological cooperation between Russia and China.

When asked for examples, senior administration official Biden ticked off several: advanced fighter jets, hypersonic technologies, highly efficient radar combat integration systems that more effectively link different services, nuclear propulsion by compared to submarines, night vision, I mean I could go on and on. These are all areas on which Russia and China have worked closely together.

Analysts Andrea Kendall-Taylor and David Shullman recently underlined in Foreign Affairs that Russia and China have conducted joint military exercises of increasing frequency and complexity. Countries’ technological cooperation, they wrote, could potentially allow them to innovate together faster than the United States alone.

Other analysts have also tried to draw the attention of the Biden administrations to the Moscow-Beijing connection.

As they move closer together economically, technologically, militarily and diplomatically, and as their cooperation in each of these areas crosses new thresholds, their combined weight in East Asia and across Central Eurasia inflates the challenge far beyond. Beyond that posed by either one alone, Thomas Graham and Robert Legvold wrote in POLITICO magazine earlier this year.

Some former US officials warn of exaggerating Sino-Russian relations. They note, for example, that the two still do not cooperate transparently and that there is a lot of mistrust.

In recent years, Russia has accused China of stealing its military technology. Moscow is also suspicious of Beijing’s energy intentions and other initiatives in the Arctic Circle. The two could also find themselves at odds over India. Russia, one of India’s main arms suppliers, generally has a strong relationship with New Delhi. China’s relations with India are strained, with both countries pledging in border skirmishes as recently as this year.

It is also likely that Russia increasingly feels like the junior partner in its relationship with China and resents it. This is especially the case as China expands its economic ties with countries in Central Asia and beyond, places that Russia has long considered its territory.

When it comes to Russia’s economic relations with China, the latter is much more dominant and dynamic. China is Russia’s largest trading partner, but Russia does not even crack Pekins 10 main trading partners. China is also quite simply a much bigger player in world trade: the value of its exports to the United States alone is greater than the value of Russia’s exports to the world.

I don’t think we should invest a lot of time trying to erode [the relationship]said David Stilwell, who served as Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian Affairs under former President Donald Trump. This will happen on its own as Beijing intrudes into Moscow’s spheres of influence.

Putin is well aware of the power imbalance Russia faces with China. Some analysts even wonder if recent Russian actions, such as increasing the presence of its troops along the border with Ukraine, are meant to remind the United States that Russia cannot be ignored, even though Biden has made it clear that his main geopolitical concern is China.

Truly, no country has played a weak hand more effectively than Putin, at all levels, said senior administration official Biden.

The senior official added that any US attempt to capitalize on the divisions between Moscow and Beijing must be extremely subtle and careful. The relationship of the Americas with the two countries is already quite strained.

Both sides are very attentive to efforts to create or divide tensions, and they are very focused on what I believe both perceive to be the larger and threatening issue, namely the United States, the United States said. senior official.

The Biden-Putin meeting is a key step towards an exchange of views on China, although it will be one of the many topics on the agenda. Biden paid close attention to the issue during briefings with his aides and has a very nuanced understanding of the Moscow-Beijing link, the senior official said.

That being said, this is the type of dilemma that cannot be resolved quickly, if at all, and requires serious prioritization.

We are also facing the short-term situation, things that are of real concern at an immediate level often emanate from Russia, the senior official said. But it is China’s long-term challenges that are of most concern.