Boris Johnsons Global Britain gets off to a rough start at the G7 summit
FALMOUTH, England With an idyllic view of the Cornish coast as a backdrop, Prime Minister Boris Johnson had an unparalleled setting to launch his dream of a global Britain. But as Mr Johnson ended the Group of 7 meeting, Brexit and the pandemic conspired to darken his debut.
Rather than touting global deals to tackle climate change or take on China, Mr Johnson found himself at a press conference on Sunday dodging questions about a four-week delay in reopening his economy by Britain and trying to downplay a hideous clash with the European Union over Northern Ireland.
The latter issue dramatizes the shadow Brexit casts over Mr Johnson’s efforts to rename Britain as a key player on the world stage. Northern Ireland has not only poisoned Mr Johnson’s talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, but it is also threatening to undermine relations with President Biden.
The meeting, which brought together world leaders for the first time since the departure of President Donald J. Trump, marked a stark change of tone after four years of turmoil. With Mr. Biden as a cheerful guest, the United States has drawn closer to its allies in Europe and elsewhere.
This spared Mr. Johnson the ordeal of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, who could not convince Mr. Trump to sign a Group of 7 communiqué in Quebec three years ago. Mr Johnson’s document was hardly a Cornwall consensus, but it was nonetheless a show of courtesy, enthusiastically endorsed by Mr Biden.
The world was counting on us to reject some of the selfish and nationalistic approaches that marred the initial global response to the pandemic, the visibly relieved Mr Johnson told reporters. Hope we have lived up to some of the more optimistic hopes and predictions.
Critics noted that the main pledge of the world’s richest countries to donate more than a billion doses of the coronavirus vaccine to the developing world by next summer is well below 11 billion. doses that the World Health Organization considers necessary to eradicate the pandemic.
The urgent need for vaccines has been heightened by the postponement scheduled for Monday of Britain’s plan to reopen, caused by the spread of a variant known as Delta among the unvaccinated population. On Sunday evening Mr Johnson left Cornwall as soon as he saw his guests so he could meet with advisers in London about the latest scientific data on infections and hospitalizations.
When you have a coronavirus raging around the world, a billion doses by next summer is not a deliverable worth mentioning, said Jamie Drummond, who co-founded Advocacy Group One with Bono, the lead singer of U2. Next summer is a death sentence for millions of people.
On climate change, where Mr Johnson had pledged a Marshall Plan-like effort to cut carbon emissions, the Group of 7 has not set a firm date to phase out coal-fired power plants, the one of the main contributors to global warming. The Prime Minister will have another chance to make his commitments in November at the United Nations climate change conference in Glasgow.
Yet it is not the failure to reach global agreements that has tainted Mr Johnson’s Group of 7; such agreements are elusive at these meetings, no matter the host or the political atmosphere. It was Northern Ireland’s jarring intrusion into the proceedings.
Mr Johnson and Mr Macron had a tense exchange over post-Brexit trade deals for the region. British officials are demanding that the European Union change the current system designed to avoid new barriers between Ireland, an EU member state, and Northern Ireland, as it says checks on some goods moving from mainland Britain to Northern Ireland is driving a wedge between two parts of the UK.
British newspapers reported that Mr Macron had suggested that Northern Ireland was not part of the union. The French president later said he had never questioned the integrity of British territory, but insisted that Britain must abide by the terms of the agreement it signed with the ‘European Union in 2019.
Mr Johnson, for his part, asked Mr Macron how he would feel if the sausages could not be shipped from Toulouse to Paris. The prime minister initially appeared ready to close the dispute, possibly for a nationwide audience, before striking a more statesman pose at the end of the summit.
I have spoken to some of our friends here today who seem to misunderstand the UK is one country and one territory, Mr Johnson told Sky News on Saturday. I think they just need to get that into their heads.
The topic also came up with Mr. Biden. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters they had discussed it frankly in private and that the president urged the prime minister to protect the Good Friday Accord, the 1998 accord that ended decades of sectarian violence in Northern Ireland. Trade tensions have sparked street clashes in Belfast and other cities.
On Monday, however, Mr Johnson appeared rebellious. Speaking at a NATO summit, he reiterated Britain’s determination to defend its territorial integrity. Analysts said the UK government concluded Northern Ireland was crucial enough to risk jeopardizing other relations, even with the United States.
Johnson is prepared not only to consider a trade war with Europe, but also to ignore the very good advice he has received from Biden privately, said Mujtaba Rahman, an analyst at political risk consultancy Eurasia Group. He was more than willing to let the argument eclipse the night out from Britain.
At his end-of-summit press conference, Mr Johnson played down the spat. He insisted that he occupied a tiny proportion of our deliberations. And he expressed his excitement about his first face-to-face interaction with Mr Biden, whose assistants initially viewed Mr Johnson with suspicion due to the perception that he was an ideological twin of the populist and pro -Brexit Mr. Trump.
Mr Johnson explained that he cultivated Mr Trump by saying: It is the job of all prime ministers, of all who do my job, to have a close working relationship with the President of the United States.
Since the US election, however, Mr Johnson said he and Mr Biden had found common ground on issues such as climate change, education for women and girls and an economic agenda for the middle class. . He compared the Biden administration’s massive infrastructure bill to its promise to level the economically struggling north of England with the more prosperous south.
When it comes to building back better, Mr Johnson said, they were totally on the same page. It has been very interesting and very refreshing.
