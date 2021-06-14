“India on track to achieve land degradation neutrality”: Prime Minister Modi addresses dialogue on desertification at UN





India on Track to Achieve National Land Degradation Neutrality Pledge, Prime Minister Modi Says at UN | Photo credit: ANI Highlights “In India, around 3 million hectares of forest cover have been added over the past 10 years” “We are also working to restore 26 million hectares of degraded land by 2030” “India has taken the initiative to highlight land degradation issues in international forums” New Delhi: With the addition of around 3 million hectares of forest cover over the past 10 years, India is on track to meet its national commitment to land degradation neutrality, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during a high-level virtual dialogue on desertification, land degradation and drought. at the UN convened by the President of the General Assembly. Prime Minister Modi, President of the 14th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification, addressed the high-level event convened by General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir . Prime Minister Modi said that over the past 10 years India has improved combined forest cover to almost a quarter of the country’s total land area. Highlighting Indian cultural traditions of conservation and preservation of the environment, Prime Minister Modi said, “In India, we have always valued the land and consider the Holy Land as our mother. India has taken the lead in highlighting land degradation issues in international forums. The Prime Minister further enumerated the measures taken by India to deal with the problem of land degradation. The Prime Minister said that “We are also working to restore 26 million hectares of degraded land by 2030. This would contribute to India’s commitment to achieve an additional 2.5 to 3 carbon sink billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent “. The Prime Minister gave the example of the Banni to Rann of Kutch region in Gujarat to illustrate how land restoration can start a virtuous cycle of good soil health, increased land productivity, food security and improved livelihoods. “In the Banni region, land restoration has been done through the development of grasslands, which has achieved land degradation neutrality. It also supports pastoral activities and livelihoods by promoting animal husbandry. In the same spirit, we must design effective strategies of land restoration while promoting indigenous techniques ”, underlined the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister added that India was helping other developing countries to design land restoration strategies. A center of excellence is being set up in India to promote a scientific approach to land degradation issues, the prime minister said. “It is the collective responsibility of humanity to reverse the damage caused to the earth by human activity. It is our sacred duty to leave a healthy planet for our future generations ”, concluded the Prime Minister.







