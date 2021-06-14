JoMan on Jokowi’s message: President doesn’t want volunteers used by rotten politicians

Merdeka.com – General President Jokowi Mania (JoMan), Immanuel Ebenezer tried to interpret the request of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) so that volunteers do not rush to choose a presidential candidate who will be supported in 2024. This request was disclosed by Jokowi to the National Secretariat Jokowi volunteers. Rapim.

In Emmanuel’s opinion, the request was made because Jokowi did not want his volunteers to be used only for political purposes. Considering their fluid pace as they managed to lead Jokowi for two periods.

“Because the president is very aware that his volunteers are militant and sincere. The president admits that his two terms were due to the role of volunteers. The president should therefore not let these volunteers be used by rotten political candidates”, a- he said when contacted. , Monday (14/6).

For this reason, he continued, volunteers were asked to wait patiently. So, abandoned choices can truly produce a trustworthy leader.

“This is why Jokowi in his statement, this volunteer mansion is waiting for him to convey the direction in which the volunteers will choose which candidate to carry for 2024,” he explained.

He also pointed out that the choice of JoMan was in line with Jokowi’s direction. Whoever Jokowi chooses will certainly be supported. “As to who we choose in 2024, we go directly to the president,” Emmanuel said.

Previously, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) knew that currently many parties had requested support from Jokowi volunteers for the 2024 presidential election. Some volunteers, Jokowi said, were courted to support other parties.

“At the moment, the Jokowi volunteers have been attracted to A. Some have been persuaded to support B. C and so on, but there are still many more still waiting,” Jokowi said at the meeting. virtual opening of the national leaders’ meeting (Rapimnas). Volunteers from the Jokowi National Secretariat of the State Palace Jakarta, Saturday (12/6).

He acknowledged that the volunteers, including the national secretariat in Jokowi, were being withdrawn by other parties. Volunteers, said the former mayor of Solo, will become a bone of contention because they can get a lot of sympathy.

” Why ? Because these volunteers have proven their ability to lead me to become President of the Republic of Indonesia for 2 terms. Is it true ? »He explained

Jokowi asked the volunteers not to rush to support other parties. Because there will come a time when he will discuss the direction that the large ship of Jokowi volunteers will take. At that time, he asked volunteers to focus on tackling the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the crisis, health and the economy.

“The health and safety of people must be a priority and Indonesia must be resilient in the face of the pandemic. But we also want economic life to develop rapidly,” he explained.

The former governor of DKI Jakarta also has high hopes for the volunteers to help protect the national strategic agenda to move Indonesia forward. Therefore, Jokowi said it was a legacy he wanted to give to the community, nation and state.

“We want our country to be known not only as a strong Indonesia, but also as an Indonesia that is progressing to become a winner,” he explained. [fik]