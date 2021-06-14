Politics
JoMan on Jokowi’s message: President doesn’t want volunteers used by rotten politicians
Merdeka.com – General President Jokowi Mania (JoMan), Immanuel Ebenezer tried to interpret the request of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) so that volunteers do not rush to choose a presidential candidate who will be supported in 2024. This request was disclosed by Jokowi to the National Secretariat Jokowi volunteers. Rapim.
In Emmanuel’s opinion, the request was made because Jokowi did not want his volunteers to be used only for political purposes. Considering their fluid pace as they managed to lead Jokowi for two periods.
“Because the president is very aware that his volunteers are militant and sincere. The president admits that his two terms were due to the role of volunteers. The president should therefore not let these volunteers be used by rotten political candidates”, a- he said when contacted. , Monday (14/6).
For this reason, he continued, volunteers were asked to wait patiently. So, abandoned choices can truly produce a trustworthy leader.
“This is why Jokowi in his statement, this volunteer mansion is waiting for him to convey the direction in which the volunteers will choose which candidate to carry for 2024,” he explained.
He also pointed out that the choice of JoMan was in line with Jokowi’s direction. Whoever Jokowi chooses will certainly be supported. “As to who we choose in 2024, we go directly to the president,” Emmanuel said.
Previously, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) knew that currently many parties had requested support from Jokowi volunteers for the 2024 presidential election. Some volunteers, Jokowi said, were courted to support other parties.
“At the moment, the Jokowi volunteers have been attracted to A. Some have been persuaded to support B. C and so on, but there are still many more still waiting,” Jokowi said at the meeting. virtual opening of the national leaders’ meeting (Rapimnas). Volunteers from the Jokowi National Secretariat of the State Palace Jakarta, Saturday (12/6).
He acknowledged that the volunteers, including the national secretariat in Jokowi, were being withdrawn by other parties. Volunteers, said the former mayor of Solo, will become a bone of contention because they can get a lot of sympathy.
” Why ? Because these volunteers have proven their ability to lead me to become President of the Republic of Indonesia for 2 terms. Is it true ? »He explained
Jokowi asked the volunteers not to rush to support other parties. Because there will come a time when he will discuss the direction that the large ship of Jokowi volunteers will take. At that time, he asked volunteers to focus on tackling the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the crisis, health and the economy.
“The health and safety of people must be a priority and Indonesia must be resilient in the face of the pandemic. But we also want economic life to develop rapidly,” he explained.
The former governor of DKI Jakarta also has high hopes for the volunteers to help protect the national strategic agenda to move Indonesia forward. Therefore, Jokowi said it was a legacy he wanted to give to the community, nation and state.
“We want our country to be known not only as a strong Indonesia, but also as an Indonesia that is progressing to become a winner,” he explained. [fik]
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]