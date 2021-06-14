Cash-strapped Pakistan asks for more year to repay Chinese loans





A debt-ridden Pakistan has asked its all-time ally China that it needs another year to repay a billion dollars Islamabad borrowed from Beijing last year.

According to The Frontier Post, Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote a letter to Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on June 8 stating that July 23, 2021 was the date Pakistan is supposed to return the billion dollars it had borrowed.

Imran Khan further said that because of this support from China, “this deposit helps significantly to ease the pressure on our foreign account.”

He asked for another 12 months to be given to Pakistan to repay this loan at an interest rate of 1%, according to The Frontier Post.

Previously, a bankrupt Pakistan’s debt problems worsened when China refused to restructure $ 3 billion in liabilities.

Islamabad has asked Beijing to write off debts owed to China-funded energy projects established under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The media suggest that China refused to give in to Islamabad’s demand to renegotiate the power purchase agreements, saying any debt relief would force Chinese banks to change the terms and conditions under which the credits were granted.

Banks, including the China Development Bank and the Export-Import Bank of China, were not prepared to revise any clauses in the agreement reached earlier with the government, Beijing said in response to the request to renegotiate the terms.

Pakistan has already entered a sovereign debt “danger zone” with total liabilities and debts of USD 294 billion representing 109% as a percentage of GDP as of December 30, 2020.

As Pakistan’s financial debt continues to mount, the country’s total debt and liabilities stood at $ 45.47 trillion at the end of March 2021, an increase of $ 2.666 trillion or 6.2 percent a year earlier, according to data from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). .

Meanwhile, the government’s debt to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has grown from 1,071 trillion to 1,164 trillion.

