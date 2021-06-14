Challenging pro-Trump Texas Attorney General





George P. Bush is not like other members of his family. And he has the koozie to prove it.

Shortly after the Land Commissioner, a Republican, issued a main challenge to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton last week, his campaign handed out red coolers emblazoned with a 2019 quote from former President Donald Trump: ” He’s the only Bush who loves me. is the Bush who is right. I like it.

The 45-year-old son of former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, and the nephew and grandson of two former presidents, is betting big on the words as he seeks a fight within the party to oust Paxton, one most pro-Trump state officials in the campaign. While other Bushes have clashed with or distanced themselves from the former president, this Bush has set out to claim Trump’s mantle at a time when the political clout of his own family has weakened. He is also betting on the principle that Paxton’s growing legal troubles could have political consequences in 2022.

Republican state agents said it was a risky move.

“Personally, I wouldn’t advise doing this because the perception is that he’s going to challenge Ken of the left,” Texas-based Republican strategist Matt Mackowiak told NBC News of Bush challenging Paxton. George would disagree with that characterization. He would say, ‘Look, I endorsed Trump as the land commissioner, I was asserted, I worked in energy, I am a military veteran. “”

“But I think the perception among the primary voters is going to be that Ken has been a strong Tory and George is not that Tory,” he added.

Brendan Steinhauser, a Republican strategist from Texas, described Bush’s offer as “a little risky.”

“In politics, you have to look for opportunities,” he said. “But I’m a little surprised that he didn’t hang on as Land Commissioner and run for Governor or Attorney General. But I guess he sees a vulnerability.”

President Donald Trump with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on November 20, 2019 in Austin.Evan Vucci / AP

“The energy for him, in his opinion, is to bring integrity back to the GA office,” added Steinhauser. “I think that’s a winning message, potentially, for him and for his path, and for people who want to support someone else. But again, he’s got a tough climb. What if he doesn’t. not win, you can kind of ask yourself, “OK, well, what would be the next step?”

With Bush entering the race, the GOP primary for Texas attorney general will be among the most anticipated and analyzed state-level races of the cycle. And the land is likely to become more crowded. Former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman, a Republican, filed documents to appear on Monday, the Texas Tribune reported.

Paxton faces legal issues on several fronts. He has been indicted for securities fraud for nearly six years. In addition, he faces an FBI investigation into allegations by former senior officials that he abused his office. In both cases, Paxton denied any wrongdoing. He has turned down bipartisan calls for resignation, including from former senior official and current US Representative Chip Roy, R-Texas, and has already been re-elected once while under act of charge.

The securities fraud case has been delayed for years. Prosecutors last week challenged a decision by a panel of judges that the case should be returned to her home county, a development that could further delay a trial.

In announcing his candidacy last week, Bush said, “Enough is enough, Ken.

“You have brought too much scandal and too little integrity to this office,” he continued, suggesting that if Paxton is the candidate again, Democrats will take the office back next fall.

“Paxton is someone who has had his problems,” Matt Gorman, Washington, DC-based Republican strategist and former staff member of Jeb Bush’s failed presidential bid in 2016. “And I think there is has an opportunity there for someone. George P. has really good roots in the state. And he’s going to raise a lot of money. “

In Texas, “statewide offices don’t just fall on your knees,” he added. “You must take [your chance.] So I understand his thought process with that. “

Last week, the State Bar of Texas began investigating whether Paxton’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election amounted to professional misconduct, the Associated Press reported. Paxton has filed a long-running lawsuit backed by Attorneys General and Republican lawmakers across the country based on baseless and discredited allegations of voter fraud and irregularities asking the United States Supreme Court to overturn the President Joe Biden’s victory in four swing states. This effort, despised by legal experts and officials in those states but repeatedly promoted by Trump and his allies, has failed.

Bush, who acknowledged Biden’s victory, said he understood what Paxton was trying to do, but said the effort was doomed from the start. But it did succeed in bringing Paxton even closer to Trump, which could complicate the other element of Bush’s two-pronged approach to toppling the incumbent president.

Bush so far has gone to great lengths to make it clear that he is the member of the Bush family who has supported Trump throughout his presidency and continues to support him.

Ahead of his campaign’s official announcement on June 3, Bush tweeted a photo of himself speaking on the phone with Trump, writing, “I appreciate the words of encouragement and support.” In one of his earliest commercials, Bush said that under Trump “our country is once again strong and vibrant.”

Bush’s tenure as Commissioner of Lands, the post he first won in 2014, has not been entirely fluid. He took on three main challenges in 2018 after his plans to restore the Alamo became the subject of heated political debate, despite winning that race with 58% of the vote and Trump’s support. Most recently, he came under criticism after his office excluded Houston and Harris County from Hurricane Harvey’s latest federal funding round, a decision that was overturned.

To someone whose father and family have been mocked by Trump on the national stage, the path for young Bush to run for a higher position may seem shocking. But maintaining a relationship with Trump is “a necessity” for Bush given Trump’s popularity with Republican voters, Steinhauser said.

“I think he sees it as a moment in time and he’s smart enough to see what I’m seeing, even though I personally don’t like it,” said Steinhauser, who is not supporting Trump. “He still has a lot of influence, and it’s very difficult to be successful just by going out there and opposing him. Or even in a way, trying to avoid talking about him,” he said. Steinhauser said, referring to the influence of the former president.

But in a competition for Trump’s affection, outdoing Paxton will prove difficult. In addition to filing a lawsuit last fall to have the election quashed, he spoke at the “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington, DC, ahead of the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill. Paxton also met Trump in Mar-a-Lago earlier this year.

Last week, following Bush’s announcement, Paxton made an appearance on Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast to highlight his good MAGA intentions. In that interview, Paxton said Trump would have lost Texas if his office had failed to prevent Harris County, which is home to Houston, from sending unsolicited postal ballot requests.

Steinhauser said many GOP primary voters in his state are proud of Paxton’s efforts in the election and his loyalty to Trump.

“He was able to maintain that relationship with Trump, going down to Mar-a-Lago, going through January 6 and speaking at the rally,” he said. “While people might think that would be a handicap, it isn’t yet. He has the inner track, unless he’s convicted, and again, even then, I wouldn’t rule him out. not.”

Last month Trump said in a statement that he liked both Bush and Paxton “very much.”

“I will give my support and my recommendation to the great people of Texas in the not-so-distant future,” he said in the statement, first reported by CNN.

Mackowiak has said he thinks it’s likely those around Trump will encourage him to support Paxton. In Texas, the icy relationship between the Trump and Bush families without George P. has “hurt the Bush family along with the Republican primary voters.”

But the race could turn on the backs of candidate Trump.

“George P. is going to try to use the fact that he is the only Bush to have endorsed Trump as a signing title,” Mackowiak said. “Ken is going to use his four years defending the Trump administration as his signature.”

