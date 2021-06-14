Awkward TWK KPK, Azyumardi Azra Asks Jokowi To Broadcast Perppu





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Professor of Islamic State University (UIN) Syarif Hidayatullah, Azyumardi Azra asked the president Joko Widodo enact government regulations instead of laws (perppu) to repeal Law No. 19 of 2019 on KPK. The request concerns sengkarut national analysis test (TWK) The employees of the KPK became civil servants (ASN), of which 75 people were declared unsuccessful. The rules concerning KPK employees becoming ASN are governed by the KPK Law. Azyumardi said what happened to the KPK today will be remembered as a negative legacy of President Jokowi’s administration. If he wants to leave a positive legacy, according to him, Jokowi must emit a perppu. “It’s if you want to be positive heritage that he will be leaving in about 2.5 years, “Azyumardi said during the event broadcast on the network (online) as reported by Antara on Monday (6/14). According to Azyumardi, the KPK’s national analysis test is a serious problem. The TWK, he continued, was carried out only on the basis of the KPK’s internal regulations. The KPK law, passed in 2019, requires KPK employees to become ASN. However, there are no regulations regarding the selection process. Even in its implementation, it is suspected that there are issues that may violate human rights. “The KPK law and government regulation number 41 of 2020 do not mention anything related to testing or assessments,” Azyumardi said. Photo: ANTARA PHOTO / Akbar Nugroho Gumay

Corruption Eradication Commission chairman Firli Bahuri never responded to Komnas HAM’s invitation to provide information on the national insight test Photo: ANTARA PHOTO / Akbar Nugroho GumayCorruption Eradication Commission chairman Firli Bahuri never responded to Komnas HAM’s invitation to provide information on the national insight test Support Komnas HAM Azyumardi Azra 7 professors from several universities then expressed their support for Komnas HAM. They support investigative efforts related to allegations of human rights violations as part of the KPK’s National Analytical Test. Those who supported Komnas HAM, namely Prof. Azyumardi Azra, Pr. Sigit Riyanto, Prof. Supriadi Rustad, Prof. Susi Dwi Harijanti, Prof. Atip Latipulhayat, Pr. Sukron Kamil, Pr. Ruswiati Suryasaputra and Prof. Hariadi Kartodihardjo. “The anti-corruption professors are giving their contribution and support to Komnas HAM who is carrying out an investigation in order to be able to thoroughly investigate this scandal,” Azyumardi said. At the same time, they also urged the KPK leaders to respond to Komnas HAM’s call. We know that until now, the KPK leadership has never responded to Komnas HAM’s invitation. “As public officials bound by state ethics, we urge KPK leaders to have the courage to respond to the second summons of Komnas HAM tomorrow,” said University professor Susi Dwi Harjanti. from Padjadjaran. Meanwhile, Kurnia Ramadhan, Indonesian Corruption Watch (ICW) researcher, criticized the attitude of the KPK leadership, which preferred to address the mediator rather than Komnas HAM. He highlighted the issue of state ethics of the KPK leaders. “And not by not respecting the ethics of the state. Because we know that Komnas HAM is also a state institution, so what Mr. Nurul Ghufron should have said is not like that”, Kurnia said. (tst / between / bmw)



