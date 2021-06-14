Coronavirus: Prime Minister Boris Johnson Extends Covid-19 Restrictions With Continuation Of Euro 2020 Pilot Events | Football news

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said Euro 2020 matches at Wembley will continue to be used as pilot events, despite his decision to extend coronavirus restrictions until July 19.

Johnson said the postponement of the fourth stage of the government’s roadmap, which was due to take place on Monday, June 21, will allow more people to receive their second vaccine before restrictions are further eased.

The proposed extension will be reviewed to see if action can be taken two weeks earlier on Monday, July 5.

“We will continue to pilot events such as Euro 2020 and some theatrical performances,” Johnson said on Monday, indicating that they will be allowed larger crowds than under restrictions currently in place elsewhere under the program. of research.

Wimbledon to announce spectator capacity on Wednesday

Wimbledon will announce spectator capacity and Covid protocols for the championships on Wednesday.

The All England Club had hoped to be able to significantly increase its capacity from the 25% forecast for several months, but the delay in further easing restrictions on coronaviruses has cast that into question.

A statement from the organizers ahead of the tournament, which begins June 28, reads: “We are continuing to work with the government and public health authorities on the final scenario for the event.

“These discussions are taking place in light of the potential delay of the fourth stage of the government’s roadmap, and we understand the Prime Minister could speak about it in an announcement today.

“Following this announcement, on Wednesday June 16, the AELTC will provide an update on the final decisions for this year, including ticketing capabilities, all spectator requirements such as Covid status certification and pricing in silver,

with tickets likely to go on sale in the coming days. “

It has been reported that Wimbledon could follow the lead of the football matches at Wembley during Euro 2020, with capacity of up to 50% – 21,000 per day – allowed through the use of vaccine passports and Covid tests.

A decision on capacity is likely to have implications for the prize money, with Wimbledon having to think about balancing the books.

Silverstone to hold further discussions on welcoming a large crowd

Silverstone bosses have held preliminary talks with the government on hosting the British Grand Prix next month in front of a crowd of 140,000.

An exemption for the Formula 1 race – which takes place a day before the restrictions are eased on July 19 – is being discussed, which would allow a number significantly higher than the 10,000 spectators currently allowed.

Silverstone does not depend on public transport, and its 70,000 grandstand seats at the former Royal Air Force base are also scattered over 3.5 miles

More talks are expected to take place during this week, and it is said that a number of obstacles need to be removed before reaching a conclusion.

This year’s British Grand Prix is ​​about to sell out, with Lewis Hamilton taking on Max Verstappen in his quest for a record-breaking eighth world title.

The sport’s first-ever sprint race will also take place at Silverstone on the Saturday of the GP weekend.

Last year’s British and 70th Anniversary Grands Prix were both held behind closed doors.