Macron and Erdogan meet before NATO summit





French President Emmanuel Macron met his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Brussels on Monday with the aim of “clarifying” several points of the Franco-Turkish dispute in recent years, according to the Elysee. The bilateral meeting lasted 45 minutes at NATO headquarters before the official start of the alliance summit, and the French presidency said it was “intense and dealing with issues in depth”. The Elysee Palace explained that “the two presidents wanted to discuss all issues in depth”, noting that they had expressed “the intention (to advance) together on Syria and Libya”, which are two controversial issues between the two countries. According to the same source, Macron also mentioned “his intention (to lead) a strategic clarification between allies on the values, principles and rules within NATO”. France and Turkey have expressed divergent positions on a number of issues within the alliance, including Paris’ support for Athens in the face of Ankara’s aspiration to exploit the gas and oil resources of the eastern Mediterranean, resulting in an accident between two Turkish and French ships in June 2020. “When we are members of an organization, we cannot decide to take unilateral actions that go against the interests of the alliances that we have built,” Macron told reporters on Thursday. In addition, relations between the two countries deteriorated due to disputes over Syria, Libya and, finally, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia. In October, Erdogan questioned the “sanity” of his French counterpart, accusing him of launching a “campaign of hatred” against Islam for defending the right to publish cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad and for his rhetoric on “separatist” Islam in France. The Elysee Palace said “(the position) on Islam has been clarified” during the meeting. Regarding Fabien Azoulay, the Frenchman, who was sentenced to 16 years in prison by Turkish justice for drug possession, Macron asked his counterpart to “allow a rapid transfer” to France, according to the presidency.







