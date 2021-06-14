Government increases hospital facilities and expands micro PPKM

The government responded quickly to the increase in confirmed positive cases and active cases in several regions. A number of strategic steps ranging from adding hospital facilities to expanding the implementation of Micro-Scale Community Activity Restrictions (PPKMs) were immediately implemented.

This was conveyed by the Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs and Chairman of the Covid-19 and National Economic Recovery Management Committee (KPCPEN), Airlangga Hartarto, in a press release with the Minister of Health, Budi Gunadi Sadikin, at the presidential office, Jakarta. , Monday June 14, 2021, after attending a restricted meeting chaired by President Joko Widodo.

“Of course, to meet the increase in several places in West Java, then also in Central Java, and DKI Jakarta, several measures must be taken by the government to increase hospital facilities by 40%, especially in the regencies. / cities with a red or BOR zoning in West Java above 60 percent, ”the coordinating Minister of Economy said.

In addition, for a number of regencies / towns included in the red zone, such as Kudus and Bangkalan, referral hospitals are planned in the nearest town. For example, for Kudus in Semarang and Bangkalan in Surabaya.

“The government is also preparing hotels for isolation, which of course will continue to be implemented, especially in areas like Jakarta,” he added.

“The government also encourages the acceleration of control” genome sequencing which lasted two weeks will be reduced to one week, ”he continued.

For areas such as Kudus and Bangkalan, the government, through the Covid-19 working group, has also assigned the Dandim and the police chief of the complex to reinforce the officers under the micro PPKM. The addition of these officers is intended to further improve community discipline.

Meanwhile, in connection with the Wisma Atlet Kemayoran emergency hospital, the government has also increased the number of beds for isolated patients. Currently, the number of beds at Wisma Atlet Hospital is recorded at 7,937 of which 5,028 are occupied, so the bed occupancy rate or BOR reaches 63.34 percent.

The government has also decided to extend the micro PPKM policy for the next two weeks, from June 15 to 28. A number of policies under the micro PPKM have also been adjusted, including the regulation of employees working from home or working from home. Work at home (WFH) in the red zone up to 75 percent.

“So for the regions based on the red micro PPKM, the desktop is 25%, but the desktop needs to be rotated. This means that the 25 percent is not just the same, but must be rotated to ensure that the work from the office they take turns and make sure that the job is Be ready where they each work. Then in the orange or yellow areas the WFO and WFH are 50 percent, ”he explained.

Regarding teaching and learning activities, the policy follows what has been decided by the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology. However, for neighborhoods or sub-neighborhoods with red zones, teaching and learning activities should be done entirely online.

“So yesterday there were limited face-to-face classes, two days and two hours, but for the red zones we were determined to follow the micro PPKM. Thus, the red sub-districts are online for two weeks and during this period of the June 15 to 28, most of the children have not been to school, ”he explained.

The government has also tightened the implementation of health protocols related to activities in restaurants and shopping malls. Additionally, for red zone areas, the government urges people to pray in their homes, at least for the next two weeks.

“Especially in places of worship, those in red zones or red sub-districts also practice from home, so worship in public or public places or special places of worship in red zones will be closed for two weeks. Regarding the red zones, including Kudus, Bangkalan and several regions later whose instructions from the Minister of the Interior will be issued soon, and each region has to make decisions in its respective provinces and districts / cities, “he said. declared.