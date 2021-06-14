The only thing we know for sure about Donald Trump’s Justice Department





The use of the Justice Department to seek private information from President Donald Trump’s political rivals – as well as the best lawyer in the White House (!) – is simply the latest evidence that the 45th President has used the DOJ on multiple occasions. occasions for his own personal and political purposes, often aided and abetted by GAs Jeff Sessions and Bill Barr.

“Trump has proven to be the ideal vessel for Barr’s decades-long pursuit of a powerful ‘unitary executive’ with little control over his power and broad authority to dismiss congressional demands. Their political marriage is to perfect symmetry: a president who wants to do what he wants, when he wants – and believes he can; an attorney general dedicated to endowing the occupants of the Oval Office with sweeping powers. He is not the head of the executive branch of government, which is a collection of dozens of agencies and sub-departments. Instead, as Barr sees it, the president and the president alone is the executive branch. “

The other reality highlighted by these latest revelations is that it’s very, very likely that we haven’t heard the end of Trump’s White House requesting information about elected officials and other government officials from private companies.

Ask yourself the following question: If the president – or his entourage – was willing to ask Apple for data on its own lawyer in the White House, who would be banned? Especially considering that Trump has never demonstrated any understanding of the Justice Department’s long-standing commitment to independence. “A rigged system – They don’t want to hand documents over to Congress,” Trump wrote on Twitter in May 2018, embarking on a battle over documents related to the Russia inquiry. “What are they afraid of? Why so much writing? Why such unequal “justice”? At some point, I will have no choice but to use the powers given to the presidency and get involved! “

Once again: “At some point, I will have no choice but to use the powers granted to the Presidency and get involved! So here is.

Trump has also repeatedly harangued Sessions, his first attorney general, for his decision to recuse himself from the Russia inquiry; “I don’t have an attorney general,” he said in September 2018. “It’s very sad.” And even in the dying days of his first term, Trump openly threatened Barr’s work. “I have no comment. I can’t speak to it. It’s too early,” Trump told conservative website Newsmax in an October 2020 interview on whether Barr would return to his post in a second term. Trump. “I’m not happy with all the evidence I have, I can tell you that. I’m not happy.”

This is a president who – time and time again, in ways big and small – has shown that he believes the Department of Justice is, in fact, his own legal and law enforcement team. He pressured his attorneys general to stick to his schedule – which often matched his own political fortunes almost exactly. And as we now know, he used the DOJ to obtain data from private companies in an attempt to find out who might have leaked negative information about him and his White House.

Add it all up and you have this: a chief executive who is totally independent of the standards and practices of the men who came before him in the use of the principal legal and law enforcement body of the land. And when you have someone like Trump in a position as powerful as the President of the United States, the lines that can be (and are) crossed are considerable.

In short: There’s almost certainly more to where McGahn’s news is coming from. Maybe a lot more.

