Chinese villagers facing rising income inequalities despite modernization of rural areas









ANI |

Update: June 14, 2021 10:12 PM IS

Beijing [China], June 14 (ANI): Pressure from Beijing to modernize China’s rural areas claiming to improve lives and reduce poverty, Chinese villagers across the country face an even larger income inequality gap compared to their urban counterparts, because economic opportunities in the countryside remain rare.

According to Nikkei Asia, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in December that the last counties on the poor zone list had been removed, ending China’s long struggle against extreme poverty. However, rural incomes are even lower than those in Chinese cities and life in the countryside remains difficult.

“Our daily life has improved over the past few years, but we are still struggling,” said a 54-year-old pig farmer who earns less than 30,000 yuan a year. China has an urban population of around 900 million while another 500 million live in rural areas. City dwellers earned an average of 43,834 yuan in 2020, while rural residents earned an average of 17,131 yuan, according to government data.

The real income gap between the rural and the poor has widened by 57% over a seven-year period, as China’s rural areas have few work options outside of agriculture and agriculture lacks resources. business growth, Nikkei Asia reported.

“Businesses in urban areas have grown by hiring low-wage migrant workers and becoming ‘the factory of the world’, and they use villages as settlements. The gap is unlikely to narrow in the future, ”said Fumiki Tahara of the University of Tokyo.

Many villagers leave for the big cities as migrant workers, whose average incomes have reached around 4,000 yuan per month in 2020 – a salary much better than that of farmers. But they are lagging far behind office workers. (ANI)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos