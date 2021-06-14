How old is Donald Trump? The former president’s birthday is today





Donald Trump turns 75 on Monday and his Political Action Committee (PAC) called on donors to “surprise” the former president with donations to mark the occasion.

The Save America website, created by PAC Trump, encourages donors to register and match any donation to the committee with a contribution for Trump’s birthday on June 14.

“President Trump’s birthday is approaching June 14 and we want to surprise him with a record-breaking fundraising day!” a message on the website reads.

“Do you want to help us? “

For the first time, Trump will not be able to share messages from supporters on Twitter and Facebook, as he has been banned by both social media platforms.

When is Donald Trump’s birthday and how old is he?

Trump was born on June 14, 1946, which means he will be 75 on Monday. Born to Frederick Christ Trump and Mary Anne MacLeod at Jamaica Hospital in Queens, New York, Trump is the second youngest of five children. He was predeceased by Maryanne, Fred Jr. and Elizabeth and followed by his younger brother Robert.

Fred Jr. died of a heart attack in 1981 at the age of 42, while Robert died in August of last year at the age of 71.

How old was Donald Trump when he started The Trump Organization?

Graduated from the Wharton School of Finance at the University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in economics in 1968, Trump began working at his father’s real estate company, Trump Management.

Three years later, he became president of the company, which owned middle-class rental housing in the outskirts of New York City and then renamed it The Trump Organization – the company had used the name in the past, as well as a series of other nicknames without settling on a single official name. In 1981, the Trump organization was officially registered as a corporation.

How old was Donald Trump when he took office?

Trump was 70 years and 220 days old when he officially took office as the 45th President of the United States on January 20, 2017. At the time, that made him the oldest man to ever hold the presidency. , ahead of Ronald Reagan, who was missing two weeks. of his 70th birthday when he was inaugurated on January 20, 1981.

At the end of his second term eight years later, Reagan was the oldest man to ever serve as President of the United States. That particular distinction will eventually pass to President Joe Biden, who will be 82 at the end of his first term in January 2025.

At 78, Biden became the oldest person to assume the presidency in January of this year.

How did Donald Trump spend his previous birthdays?

Trump spent his 74th birthday last year golfing at his club in Bedminster, New Jersey, before returning to Washington, DC Typically, Trump also took the time to tweet, share messages from his supporters and to complain about his treatment by Twitter.

Her daughter Ivanka Trump and son Eric Trump both posted happy birthday messages on Instagram.

A year earlier, the celebrations were much more low-key and involved meetings with cabinet members and an appearance on FOX’s Fox and Friends TV show.

His previous two anniversaries as president were also underestimated, a far cry from the sometimes extravagant celebrations that characterized his birthdays in the past.

According to the Washington Post, Trump’s 42nd birthday celebrations in 1988 include a “15-foot spacecraft zooming in from the stage to hover amid smoke and flashing lasers above the birthday boy and his wife Ivana. “. Billy Crystal and Liza Minnelli were among the celebrities reading congratulatory messages.

Five years later, Trump’s second wife, Marla Maples, gifted him to a ‘Renaissance Man’ themed party at his Castle Casino – which has since been renamed the Golden Nugget – in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Trump celebrated his 50th birthday in style in 1996, with a chocolate decorated with a portrait of himself as Superman. Unsurprisingly, a dollar sign replaced the brand’s “S” symbol on the superhero’s chest.

Former US President Donald Trump addresses the NCGOP state convention on June 5 in Greenville, North Carolina. The event was one of former US President Donald Trump’s first public appearances since leaving the White House in January. Melissa Sue Gerrits / Getty Images

