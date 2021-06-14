Indonesia Witnesses Increase in COVID-19 Cases; hospitalizations worry authorities, World News





Indonesian health minister said on Monday Delta variant was dominant in several parts of the country, with some areas reporting hospitals full to capacity due to the virus surge. Coronavirus cases have reportedly increased in Java and Sumatra, as the hospital capacity of Kudus in central Java has reached 90%, with several thousand cases reported after a major religious holiday. Watch: Riau in Sumatra experienced a 35.8% positivity rate last week, which is worrying health officials. the vaccination Movement in the country has been hampered by slow vaccinations, although President Joko Widodo has said he hopes the vaccination rollout in the country will reach one million shots per day by July. Number of coronavirus cases rose after the Eid al-Fitr festival in May as people traveled across the country to visit loved ones. The country had reported 1.87 million infections and 51,990 deaths, which is one of the worst virus rates in Asia. Last week, authorities opened vaccines for those over 18 to try to stop the spread of the virus. Health officials say the capital Jakarta recorded the highest number of cases with high transmission rates. Authorities say 11.57 million citizens have received two shots of the vaccine in a country of 181.5 million. Health officials use the Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccine, including AstraZeneca. The country’s economy contracted for the fourth consecutive quarter during the January-March period due to the coronavirus crisis, with the tourism sector most affected, even though the government had announced a stimulus package of $ 48 billion. – unemployed while the economy was struggling to grow

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos