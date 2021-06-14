How the Elderline helpline is helping the elderly in Uttar Pradesh during Covid-19

The Uttar Pradesh Department of Social Welfare launched Elderline, a toll-free hotline number 14567 on May 17 as part of the National Aging Plan. He received a positive response during Covid-19.

India Today TV visited the helpline’s call center, which had received 6,742 calls at the time, 3,011 calls were informative, 972 requested advice, 711 related to Covid-19 and 73 for a field intervention.

Priyanka, a 25-year-old UPCON team leader, said the helpline receives calls from various districts seeking information regarding health, pensions, rations, legal aid, municipal corporations and Other problems. Police teams and other departments are working in coordination with the Elderline hotline to resolve their issues.

UPCON has deployed 35 response officers to 75 districts across the state to provide this service. These intervention agents are responsible for arriving at the scene in an emergency and assisting elderly people in distress. According to the team, many calls to the support number can be answered during the phone conversation.

The helpline was launched to allow older people to share their pain and problems in order to find a solution. UPCON has been commissioned to manage this adult helpline, which employs 20 people who work in 12-hour shifts to provide assistance to the elderly.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Yogi Adityanath government’s “Elderline” program in Uttar Pradesh for serving the elderly and reducing their mental and physical disorders. Speaking to Twitter on Sunday, PM Modi tagged UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with a comment: Great move!

Prime Minister Modi also posted a link to a news article on the toll-free hotline to expand support for older people in the 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. The helpline went live last month.

The helpline also aims to meet the needs of the elderly who have lost their way to their homes, who cannot take medication, who are embarrassed by family disputes, harassed by children or who have other problems. that cannot be resolved over the phone. The team is immediately contacted in all these cases by the intervention agent in charge of the district concerned.

These officers help them reach the elderly person in distress with the help of senior officers and the police team. In addition, over 100 legal advisers have joined the team to help seniors with legal issues.

Rajat Tripathi, head of Helpline 14567 project, told India Today TV that since the service launched on May 17, around 250 calls have been recorded daily. The helpline received 12 to 15 calls for help while the rest were linked to general information such as vaccination against Covid-19, health and mental stress.

Likewise, the 14567 ‘Adult Helpline’ is in direct contact with more than 3,000 retirement homes in 75 districts. Retirement homes can provide a safe haven for the helpless or homeless elderly.

The “Elderline” helped a starving 70-year-old woman by the side of the road at Panchayat Bagh in Kasganj. People called the 14567 toll-free helpline to alert authorities to the woman’s plight, and a field response official arrived at the scene to transport the elderly woman to a nursing home with the help from the police and tehsildar.

In a separate incident, 70-year-old former serviceman Mahesh Kumar Rastogi was stranded for a month and a half at the Chandausi bus stop in Sambhal district after his daughter refused to let him into the house . After receiving a call on the helpline, the rescue team fed the elderly man and helped him reach his home in Uttarakhand with the help of 112 other PRV (emergency response vehicles). the police).

