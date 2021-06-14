PM insists on vaccine and safety SOPs to control COVID-19





Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed satisfaction with the ongoing vaccination campaign in the country and stressed that only timely doses and protective measures could further control COVID-19.

Presiding over a high-level meeting on the coronavirus vaccination campaign across the country, the prime minister said the citizens’ charitable approach to vaccination was welcoming, which has rarely been seen in developed countries.

In order to avoid the dire situation facing India, it is imperative that all institutions and individuals cooperate to ensure the application of defensive measures.

Whereas the meeting was joined by Federal Ministers Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Asad Umar, Hammad Azhar, Azam Khan Swati, Special Assistants Dr Faisal Sultan and Muhammad Shehzad Arbab, and senior officials.

The meeting gave a full lecture by the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) on current pointers for the vaccination campaign and future strategy.

It was said at the meeting that more than 10 million people had been vaccinated, which was a milestone in a limited time frame.

In addition, government, semi-government and private companies confirm the provision of vaccines to 100 percent of their employees.

It was also pointed out that the capacity of existing vaccination centers was being improved and that the development of mobile vaccination teams was in its final stages.

More than 50 percent of government and non-government employees had been vaccinated under the Ministry of Education.

An awareness campaign was also launched in partnership with the private sector to publicize the vaccination campaign, the constructive effects of which are acquired by a large number of people accepting the vaccination.

The number of vaccination centers has been doubled and the number of mobile teams has increased from 48 to 600.

In addition, a large number of public and private hospitals have been added to the list of vaccination centers.

Considering the importance of tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, special measures are taken including the requirement of a vaccination certificate upon entry and completion of vaccination primarily for the population in densely populated areas, etc.

