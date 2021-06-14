Boris Johnson announces easing of England Covid lockdown delayed until at least July





The Prime Minister on Monday announced the reversal of the final phase of his plan to end the lockdown over concerns over the rapidly spreading Delta variant first identified in India. Experts feared that the fourth stage on June 21, as planned, would lead to hospitalizations on the scale of the first wave of Covid-19, putting unsustainable pressure on health services. Register now to our public service bulletins – get the latest news on Coronavirus Register now to our public service bulletins – get the latest news on Coronavirus Read more < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> Read more Covid Scotland: the Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization and vaccines less … < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.65%"/> British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits 9 Downing Street ahead of his press conference. Photo: AP Photo / Alberto Pezzali To avoid this, Mr Johnson told a Downing Street press conference that it was wise to postpone the end of all legal limits on social contacts until July 19, saying he was convinced that no other delay would be necessary. He hopes deaths will be significantly reduced at this point, as two-thirds of adults will then be offered both doses of the vaccine due to the delay associated with a reduction in the time between injections for those over 40. Limits on the number of sporting events, pubs and cinemas will therefore remain in place, nightclubs will remain closed, and people will be encouraged to continue working from home where possible. Downing Street left open the possibility of ending the restrictions on July 5 if the data turned out to be significantly better than expected, but admitted it was unlikely. Mr Johnson, however, has announced a limited easing of restrictions from June 21 as he faces the prospect of a rebellion from Tory MPs furious at the delay. The ceiling of 30 people for wedding ceremonies and receptions, as well as vigils, will be lifted, with limits to be set by the places according to social distancing requirements. Nursing home residents will also no longer need to self-isolate for 14 days after leaving for visitation in most cases. Fans were expected to be able to attend the Euro 2020 semi-finals and final at Wembley as the pilots with big events continued. Mr Johnson said: It is indisputably clear that vaccines work and the scale of vaccine rollout has made our position incomparably better than in previous waves. But now is the time to let go of the accelerator because, on the safe side, we now have the chance in the next four weeks to save thousands of lives by vaccinating millions more. Mr Johnson felt he had to delay easing after at least one of his four tests failed to ease restrictions that risks are not fundamentally altered by new variants. Officials also questioned the test to ensure infection rates do not lead to increased hospital admissions which could put unbearable pressure on the NHS Modeling by the Spi-M group of governments suggested there was a possibility that hospital admissions could peak at the first peak in March 2020 if the easing continued on Monday. Experts believe that the Delta variant results in rapid acceleration in some cases, estimating that it is between 40 and 80% more transmissible than the Alpha variant first found in Kent.

