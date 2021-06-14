Because the driver complains of extortion to Tanjung Priok in Jokowi, stones are thrown at trucks





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – The Indonesian Association of Truck Contractors (Aptrindo) discovered that a truck was bombarded with stones in the Marunda region, north of Jakarta, after 50 illegal samples were arrested (extortion). Aptrindo chairman Gemilang Tarigan revealed that there have been reports from drivers of stones being thrown at cars in the Marunda area. “In the Marunda area the thugs were harassed, then the thugs threw them again, okay they lost to the thugs,” Gemilang Tarigan said when contacted. Kompas.com, Monday (6/14/2021). Also Read: Viral Video Extortion Using Cracked Bags at Tanjung Priok Port, Police Call Old Events Tarigan said this happened because thugs in the area were disturbed by the arrest of the extortionists by police. Police acted after truck drivers complained about the problem extortion at Tanjung Priok port to President Joko Widodo. “Because they feel embarrassed by the thugs in pin here at the truck ngelemparinnya, “he said. Thanks for reading Kompas.com.

Register now E-mail Tarigan hopes that by investigating the extortion cases, authorities can resolve the thug issue as well. “But it’s good to respond to thugs because it’s not over. So far we have also coordinated with the police on thugs on the streets. These thugs are rampant,” Tarigan said. Also Read: Police Arrest Dozens Of Extortionists Against Container Truck Drivers In Tanjung Priok After Jokowi Calls National Police Chief Previously, police arrested 49 people on suspicion of extorting money from container drivers in the Tanjung Priok port area, north of Jakarta. Most of them are employees of PT Greating Fortune Container (GFC) and PT Dwipa Kharisma Mitra Jakarta. Currently, the police are still looking for the other perpetrators and investigating the case to see if there is any involvement of company executives. “I said, are there still other (perpetrators) above, we’re still chasing them. We’re still investigating, because that’s just a surface we’ve secured,” Kombes said. Yusri, head of public relations for Metro Jaya police. Yunus, Friday (11/6/2021). ). Also Read: Truck Drivers Charged IDR 2,000 to IDR 20,000 at Each Extortion Post in Tanjung Priok Port Yusri stressed that if it turned out that the perpetrators’ superiors were involved, the police would take firm action. “If there is (the authors’ bosses) involved, we will rule it out. So we hope that those who see it report it to us immediately. Because it is in their own company, they are playing,” Yusri said.

