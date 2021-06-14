Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statements on Kashmir are not a “U-turn”: Pak Prez Alvi





Outlook June 14, 2021 23:56 IST PM Imran Khan’s statements on Kashmir are not a “U-turn”: Pak Prez Alvi outlookindia.com 1970-01-01T05: 30: 00 + 0530 By Sajjad Hussain

Islamabad, June 14 (PTI) Pakistani President Arif Alvi on Monday said the apparent change in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statements on Kashmir was “not a turnaround” as he could better judge given “developments of the situation”.

Prime Minister Khan had said last month that Pakistan normalizing its relations with India unless it re-established Kashmir semi-autonomy would constitute a major “betrayal” for the people of Kashmir.

Earlier this month, he said in an interview with a Western news agency that Pakistan was ready to resume talks with India if Delhi provided a roadmap to restore Kashmir’s previous status.

India has repeatedly stated that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and the country is capable of solving its own problems.

India has also told Pakistan that it wants normal neighborly relations with Islamabad in an environment free from terror, hostility and violence. India said it was up to Pakistan to create an environment free from terror and hostility.

Defending Khan’s words, President Alvi told DawnNewsTV that the prime minister was the one who could best judge given the “evolving situation”, citing developments in Afghanistan and new international alliances.

When asked if the two statements reflect a change in the prime minister’s position, President Alvi said: “Sometimes people call a change a U-turn, but you have to change your judgment based on changing situations and new reasons. ”

He said there was no justification for a leader to see his words written in stone, adding that the key was not to compromise on principle.

“Even I have reviewed many of the decisions of my life,” the president noted. PTI SH RS AKJ RS

