



Home India PM Modi at the UN: India will restore 2.6 million hectares of degraded land by 2030 Claiming that land degradation affects more than two-thirds of the world today, Modi said if left unchecked it will erode the very foundations of our societies, economies, food security, health, safety and quality of life. . Claiming that land degradation affects more than two-thirds of the world today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said if left unchecked it will erode the very foundations of our societies, economies, food security, health, security and quality of life. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that India is on track to meet its national commitment to land degradation neutrality and is working to restore 26 million hectares of degraded land by 2030. He was delivering the opening speech at a high-level United Nations dialogue on desertification, land degradation and drought. We are also working to restore 26 million hectares of degraded land by 2030. This would help India’s commitment to achieve an additional 2.5 to 3 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent carbon sink. carbon, the Prime Minister said in a virtual speech. Land is the cornerstone of all lives and all livelihoods. And we all understand that the web of life functions as an interconnected system. Unfortunately, land degradation affects more than two-thirds of the world today. Left unchecked, it will erode the very foundations of our societies, our economies, food security, health, safety and quality of life. Therefore, we must reduce the enormous pressure on the land and its resources. Obviously, a lot of work awaits us. But we can do it, Prime Minister Modi said. India has taken the lead in highlighting land degradation issues in international forums. The Delhi Declaration of 2019 called for better access and better management of land, and emphasized gender-sensitive transformation projects, he said, adding that around 3 million hectares of forest cover have been added over the past decade, bringing -4th of the country’s total area. Modi said land restoration will ensure good soil health, increased land productivity, food security and improved livelihoods. In many parts of India we have adopted new approaches. To give just one example, the region from Banni to Rann of Kutch in Gujarat suffers from severely degraded land and receives very little rainfall. In this region, land restoration takes place through grassland development, which contributes to achieving land degradation neutrality. It also supports pastoral activities and livelihoods by promoting animal husbandry. In the same spirit, we must design effective strategies for land restoration while promoting indigenous techniques, he said. The Prime Minister said that land degradation is a challenge for the developing world and India is helping other developing countries to develop land restoration strategies. A center of excellence is being set up in India to promote a scientific approach to land degradation issues, he said. The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click on here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay up to date with the latest headlines For all the latest news from India, download Indian express application.

