Donald Trump Jr laughed at wishing his father a happy birthday on Twitter

Donald Trump Jr and other staunch pro-Trump supporters are being mocked on social media for wishing the former president a happy birthday on platforms he does not have access to.

Happy Birthday to President Trump #HappyBirthday, Mr. Trump’s eldest son wrote on Twitter on Monday alongside a photo of him clutching an American flag.

Controversial lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene also posted a birthday message for the president, writing: You will always be our president!

Twitter users were quick to mock Mr. Trump Jr, pointing out that his father couldn’t see his well-meaning post because he no longer has an account on the platform.

I know he blocked you on WhatsApp, but you realize he won’t see it here either, right ?, one person said.

Another Trump critic shared his own unique celebration of the day with a cake commemorating Mr. Trump’s ban from the platform.

Too bad he couldn’t read this, someone wrote under Ms Taylor Greenes’ post, while another posted: You know he can’t see you tweeting, right? Call him.

Other uses questioned the formal nature of the oldest son’s birthday message, with a joke: Is your father forcing you to call him President Trump?

Others have suggested that the photograph Mr Trump chose to accompany his tribute was an odd choice, with another note: what an odd photo to use.

The former president was banned from the platform in the wake of the Jan.6 uprising, in which pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overthrow the U.S. election.

Twitter said it had permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement to violence.

The former president’s subsequent efforts to bypass his blocked account or create a new platform on which to engage with his supporters have so far been dashed.

Mr. Trump was born on June 14, 1946, and Monday marks his 75th birthday.

The conservative anti-Trump Political Action Committee Project Lincoln also hit Mr. Trump with a video criticizing his handling of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The video shows a birthday cake with gradually going out candles, overlapping audio clips of the president’s remarks on the pandemic.

