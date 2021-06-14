Arbab Rahim accuses Imran Khan of leaving GDA alone





MITHI: Dr Arbab Ghulam Rahim, former chief minister of Sindh and one of the main leaders of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) severely criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan for his alleged failure to protect and defend his allies in Sindh against the brutalities inflicted on them by the Sindh police.

Speaking to a crowded press conference on Monday at his farm in Bhitaro, near the town of Kaloi, in Tharparkar, he said that Imran Khan, after coming to power, never even bothered to protect his allies of Sindh against the brutalities and atrocities inflicted on them by the Sindh police on the leadership of senior Sindh government officials and PPP leaders. Imran Khan never cared to save us and defend us from the relentless excesses committed against those who had allied with him before the legislative elections and then joined his government as coalition partners, ”he said. added and said he would address the issues at the next meeting. leaders of GDA. He said he would ask the GDA leadership to separate from the PTI government in the federation after his pathetic attitude towards them.

Dr Rahim complained that the Prime Minister, although he has been repeatedly briefed on the police atrocities on their workers and supporters, never bothered to defend his own allies and supporters in very difficult times. Alliance.

“We seem to have lost all justifications for remaining allies with Imran Khan and his government due to his indifferent attitude towards it,” he added, hoping his idea would be approved by other GDA leaders, who felt also endangered and unprotected under the given situations when the PPP leadership and government officials in Sindh let terror reign over them and their supporters across Sindh. Dr Rahim said that Tharparkar police continued to commit atrocities against his supporters at the behest of PPP leaders and he demanded the early withdrawal of SSP Tharparkar, Hassan Sardar Niazi, who he said was acting as a property manager of certain PPP executives. .

Former Chief Minister Sindh alleged that SSP Niazi was only busy implicating his supporters in bogus cases and allowing drug traffickers to make money for him and to please PPP leaders. Dr Rahim said that SPP Niazi had set a new record of recording cases against their supporters and called on him to amend and act as the responsible police officer. He said that Sindh’s PPP government was “successfully run mainly through police atrocities and corrupt practices”. “Those who were victimized by the PPP leaders through the police were now forced to revolt against the system,” he warned and made it clear that the people of Thar would certainly not migrate to India. to save themselves from the savage reign of the PPP in Thar and other areas. from Sind.

The GDA chief said Tharparkar police had implicated his supporters in bogus cases for many years to pressure them to change their political loyalties at the behest of PPP leaders. “We are fed up with the political victimization done by the police in Tharparkar and other neighborhoods,” he added and warned to launch the peaceful movement if the false cases registered against their supporters were not withdrawn. . Dr Rahim said that Imran Khan appeared to have failed to meet the expectations of the people, who voted and supported him in the 2018 election. He said that during the secondary elections, the PTI candidates could not even get a decent number of voters where its candidates were not supported by the leaders of the GDA.

He claimed Prime Minister Khan had failed miserably to stem the threat of corruption and was busy saving his government. Dr Rahim said Sindh’s PPP government launched the massive operation against peaceful protesters just to teach them a lesson in speaking and agitating against powerful business tycoon Malik Riaz Hussain. “The PPP leadership could do everything possible to protect and provide more land in Sindh to people like Malik Riaz to earn money,” he added and claimed that workers from different factions in Jiey Sindh and other nationalist parties were arrested by police on Bilawal’s orders. House in Karachi. Dr Rahim strongly condemned the ongoing police operation against members of different political parties and condemned the registration of FIRs against Syed Jalal Mehmood Shah, Ayaz Latif Palejo, Dr Qadir Magsi and senior leaders, who initiated and mobilized the population to launch the peaceful movement. against the city of Bahria.

Dr Rahim said those who gathered outside the city of Bahria to register their protest had no equipment to commit and carry out such subversive acts, adding that he had called for the investigation into the ‘fire, which he said could have been carried out by trained terrorists’, People gathered at the main gate of the city of Bahria to stage a protest against the expansion of the city of Bahria and they did not ‘didn’t even have guns, so how could they get Indian chemicals to set fire to part of the housing project,’ he added and called on PPP leadership to stop committing the injustice against the peaceful people of Sindh, Dr Rahim said it was very shameful to organize parties in hospitals and demanded actions against the doctors and lawmakers of the PPP, who had organized such a party at the Mith lo Civil Hospital rs that infants died of malnutrition in the same health facility.

The former chief minister categorically rejected reports that his nephew Arbab Lutuallah had joined the PPP on his advice to make forays into the ruling party so that other family members could also join the party and s’ adapt to the benefits. Dr Rahim also rejected the idea that he and other members of his family were in contact with the PPP leadership to join the party ahead of the next general election. Former MP Arbab Zakaullah, Arbab Anwar Jabbar and other leaders of the Arbab group were also present during the press conference.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos