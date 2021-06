As he confirmed the bad news, Boris Johnson carefully ignored the Indian elephant in the room

Smart, isn’t it, the way the government works these things. Whenever they have some bad news to report about blockages, they don’t just say it. Instead, mysterious anonymous figures leak it to the media days in advance. Which ensures that by the time the prime minister finally confirms the rotten news in a statement to the nation, the majority of the public is already used to it and only greets him with a weary shrug of acceptance. Whereas, if the government simply broke the rotten news out of the blue, a lot of people might be shocked and angry. Some of them, in fact, might even be mad at the government. Thus, by taking care to soften the public beforehand, the Government minimizes the risk of such inconvenience. Yeah, they know what they’re doing, these boys. Regarding public relations, anyway. The four-week delay until the end of restrictions, aka Freedom Day, was officially confirmed by Boris Johnson at a press conference in Downing Street this evening (Monday). The reason, he explained, was the alarming spread of the Indian variant. Of course, he didn’t call it the Indian variant according to recent advice from the World Health Organization, he called it the Delta variant instead. And very sensitive on his part too, because if you call it the Indian variant, it reminds people of where he is from, which reminds them that ministers knew in early April that he had arrived in this country, and yet didn’t did not stop people arriving from India until three weeks later. And people shouldn’t be reminded of that, because, again, they might get angry about it. Your best bet is to pull the veil away and move on. What the Prime Minister has done wisely. Indeed, he made no mention of this unfortunate episode. It was obvious that Mr Johnson hated to read every word of his statement. He barely seemed able to bear watching the thing, which might explain why he inflated two parts of it by telling the company as he spoke about the country, and saying the restrictions would now continue until July 29. , when he meant July 19. (Or was just another neat psychological trick? Making people believe the delay is longer than it is, so that when they find out the real date, they are relieved and grateful. Let’s go to questions. Repeatedly, reporters have asked if the Prime Minister can guarantee that this is certainly not the case after this one. Obviously, he couldn’t guarantee it (well, he could, if he wanted to, but if he learned something during this pandemic, it is not to make promises). Still, he tried to sound encouraging. I’m confident, the Prime Minister replied, making the best impression he could of his former bullish mood. Barring new, unpredictable variations, I’m confident we’ll get there. Note the caveat. Once again, a nation crosses its fingers and sighs.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos