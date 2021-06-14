Man who keeps hanging ‘Trump Won’ banners at baseball games says Trump told him to





Police responded after a fan unfurled a banner in support of former President Donald Trump at Yankee Stadium on May 27. Sarah Stier / Getty Images; Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images

Dion Cini was kicked out of MLB stadiums for displaying “Trump Won” banners.

Cini said Donald Trump and Donald Trump Jr. had encouraged him for years to hang the banners.

Cini hung a “Trump 2020” banner at Yankee Stadium in 2018, which initially caught Trump’s attention.

A man who continues to hang “Trump Won” banners in MLB stadiums said Donald Trump told him to do so.

Dion Cini, a staunch Trump supporter, has been kicked out of several MLB games this year for displaying “Trump Won” banners on top decks. He records his interactions with security and uploads the images to Twitter and YouTube.

Cini said he originally hung a “Trump 2020” banner at Yankee Stadium in July 2018, and the stunt won him praise from the former president. Cini said Trump had contacted him several times since then to thank him and encourage him to continue to do so.

“After doing Yankee Stadium three years ago, which is Trump’s favorite stadium, he called, and he tweeted, and he posted on Instagram, and he said, ‘Thank you, please. don’t stop, “” Cini told Insider. “I have interacted with the Trump family on several occasions. I am not directly part of the Trump Organization, but they know who I am, they know what I am doing and they like it.”

Trump and Donald Trump Jr. each posted public Instagram posts thanking Cini for his 2018 banner stunt.

This year, Cini unfurled a banner at Yankee Stadium for the New York Yankees game against the Toronto Blue Jays on May 27. Footage showed he was escorted by security and police, then released and handed over the banner.

Cini also hung “Trump Won” banners at Citi Field in New York, Fenway Park in Boston, and Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Cini was thrown each time but was never arrested.

Citi Field police even protected Cini from a man who pushed him aside, attacked him, and arrested him.

“The way I’m treated in every stadium, and almost everywhere I go with the flags, by the police is politely, handshakes,” Cini said. “The police respect what I do. I don’t know what their political views are, and I don’t care.”

Cini said fan reception at the stadiums he has visited varies and has changed over the years.

Images showed Cini received a wave of boos from fans at Yankee Stadium in May, but that was not the case in July 2018, he said. Cini said he was cheered by fans during the 2018 incident and was not even kicked out by security after unfurling the “Trump 2020” banner.

Aside from the fan who pushed Cini to Citi Field, the fan reaction was mostly positive as fans in the section applauded him as he was escorted.

At Fenway Park, Cini’s banner sparked a wave of loud cheers from surrounding fans. But Fenway Park’s security was tougher on him than security at other stadiums, as guards confiscated the banner.

“Where I had the best reception, the worst security treatment was at Fenway Park,” Cini said. “I file a complaint against him for robbery and I recover my flag.” He added: “And he will have to answer for the big theft.”

The fall of Cini’s banner at Citizens Bank Park elicited a more tempered reaction from fans, without much booing or audible cheering before the police escorted him.

Cini said he plans to continue dropping the banners and does not expect to be banned from entering stadiums. Each video ends with security officials telling him and his accomplices after their expulsion that they can return to the stadium at a later date.

“There’s a reason they keep me in baseball stadiums. I’m welcome at any baseball stadium, even after I’ve already let it down, whenever I want,” Cini said. . “The reason, I think, that I’m not kicked out of the stadiums is because, I think, the people at the top are conservatives.”

