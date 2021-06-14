Politics
China’s dependence on Australian iron ore a “strategic weakness” for Xi Jinping, expert says
In terms of the gap between expectations and reality, there are few better recent examples than Australia’s trade figures with China.
Key points:
- Most of the iron ore destined for China still comes from Australia
- President Xi Jinping likely sees strategic weakness, analyst says
- China turns to mines in Brazil and Guinea to meet demand from steelmakers
As last year’s doomsday headlines indicated Australia’s trade relationship with China was crumbling, when the bill finally arrived, it was a pleasant surprise.
Unexpectedly, the total value of exports to China increased in the first quarter of 2021, despite Beijing’s decision to block the import of Australian coal, barley, lobster, wine and timber.
While this is good news for Australia’s GDP, it has laid bare a glaring fact about the trade link between our two countries, it is mostly iron ore.
An unexpected spike in the value of iron ore more than made up for losses in other raw materials and undermined the message Beijing intended to send.
But that might not be the case for long, according to Dinny McMahon, an expert on the Chinese financial system.
“As far as they are concerned, they probably see that [reliance on Australian iron ore] as a strategic weakness, ”he told ABC’s China, If You’re Listening podcast.
“They cannot carry out their sanctions program because they are so dependent on certain Australian resources that they are certainly aware of how weak their position is.
“And ultimately, it’s not a position they want to be in, long term.”
China’s dependence
For much of the 72-year history of the People’s Republic of China, Beijing’s rulers have been obsessed with steel production.
Chairman Mao Zedong was determined to move China, an agriculture-based economy, through the ranks of the great nations by becoming the world’s largest steel producer in the early 1970s.
His attempts to achieve this resulted in widespread suffering and death, but after his death in 1976 his successors took up the torch, with much more success.
By 1995, they had achieved what Mao could not and they did so in part by using Australian iron ore exports.
Australia’s iron ore industry had been built to supply mainly Japanese steel mills, but when China came onto the scene in the 1980s, it quickly grew to meet the new and huge demand.
The Chinese economy has become heavily dependent on the process of turning iron ore into new buildings and infrastructure.
The construction of new cities, new roads, railways, bridges and dams has become a vital source of growth for the country’s GDP, seen as the most important part of the Chinese Communist Party’s appeal to the Chinese people.
The need to continuously increase GDP through construction has led to incredible waste.
Virtually empty cities, airports, apartment buildings and highways dot China, built on the backs of huge debt accumulated by local governments.
“The easiest way to spur economic growth is to borrow money and build something,” McMahon said.
“Beijing has known for some time that this is not sustainable, which is why in 2016, they started to slow down the rate of debt accumulation.
“So Xi Jinping has really developed new visions of what growth should look like in China.”
Beyond construction
China’s rapid change in strategy has led analysts like Dinny McMahon to change their forecasts for the future of the country’s economy.
In 2018, McMahon published a book titled China’s Great Wall of Debt: Shadow Banks, Ghost Cities, Massive Loans and the End of the Chinese Miracle, which raised concerns that a “debt bomb” could one day explode and cause damage to China’s economy.
But only three years later, her views have changed slightly.
“I think what they have been doing in the last few years in the financial system suggests that the potential for a major crisis or explosion is no longer as great,” he said.
“I think the odds are not as great as they were a few years ago.”
Xi Jinping, wary of the threat of economic collapse, has shifted China’s economic priorities.
“It’s about developing new businesses that produce high-tech goods,” McMahon said.
But Beijing is also seeking to involve Chinese consumers more in the economy.
“The vision is to put more money in the pockets of Chinese households for them to consume,” McMahon said.
“Whether that will happen is still an open question.
“The purpose of what China is trying to do in terms of reforming its financial system, reforming its capital markets, reforming its economy, investing in research and development, is to become a lesser economy. dependent on iron ore.
“But as it was pretty clear from last year, with the response to COVID, there is still a heavy reliance on construction and investment at the moment.”
Hence China’s inability to completely cut imports from Australia.
Yet two-thirds of the world’s iron ore exports go to China. Most are from Australia, so far.
China looks to Brazil and Africa
While Western Australia is home to the largest deposits of iron ore in the world, it is not the only place where ore can be found.
Iron ore mining companies have worked for years to mine large deposits in Brazil, although it has been a difficult process.
In 2015 and 2019, dams built to store waste from the iron ore mining process collapsed near the Brazilian city of Belo Horizonte, killing hundreds and destroying several villages.
The dams were owned by mining giant Vale, and their collapse caused huge delays for the development of mining projects in Brazil.
While Vale hopes to get back on track, it is also hampered by the lack of high-capacity rail lines and port infrastructure to export the ore it is capable of extracting.
Meanwhile, China has turned to Africa, particularly the impoverished West African nation of Guinea, as a potential new source of large amounts of iron ore.
But development there is lagging behind even Brazil.
The iron ore deposits lie 650 kilometers from the coast and there is no port or rail infrastructure in place.
Of course, the rapid construction of infrastructure is one of China’s greatest strengths.
But even ignoring the prevention of Guinea and Brazil from being the opposite of the globe to Beijing, developing these resources to capacity where they could replace the enormous Australian production will take several years.
For now, the iron chain between Australia and China is strong. But Australia has to figure out what we will do if it breaks.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]