Judge keeps second part of Mueller report memo secret





US Attorney General William Barr attends press conference to provide update on investigation of Pan Am Flight 103 bombing on 32nd anniversary of attack, US Department of Justice in Washington, DC, December 21, 2020.

Michael Reynolds | Swimming pool | Reuters

A federal judge on Monday refused to order the Justice Department to release the second part of a memo on the Mueller report written to former Attorney General William Barr, who argued there was not enough evidence to prosecute then-President Donald Trump for obstructing justice. .

Judge Amy Berman Jackson said in a ruling that she wanted to give the DOJ time to pursue its appeal of its earlier decision ordering the release of the entire memo by the department’s legal counsel’s office.

“While there may be an additional public benefit to disclosing the contents of Section II, the Court will not deny the department the opportunity to challenge its decision in order to further that interest at this time,” Jackson wrote in his new decision, rendered in United States District Court in Washington.

Last month, the DOJ released part of the memo, which was written in March 2019, but kept its second section a secret.

The Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics advocacy group in Washington is suing to force disclosure of the entire memo.

The Office of the Legal Advisor’s note was drafted after then-special adviser Robert Mueller submitted his report on an investigation into whether Trump’s campaign coordinated with the Russians in their efforts to s ‘interfere in the 2016 presidential election and whether Trump had obstructed an investigation into Russian interference. .

Typically, the DOJ will not lay criminal charges against a sitting president.

But the OLC memo concluded that even without the ban, Mueller had not found enough evidence to justify a criminal charge against Trump.

Jackson last month lambasted Barr, saying the former attorney general was “dishonest” in his public comment on Mueller’s report.

Jackson also dismissed the DOJ’s claim that the memo was used to advise Barr on whether Trump should face criminal charges. The judge said the document itself reveals that Barr had already made up his mind on the matter by the time it came to him.

“Document review reveals that the attorney general was not then in the process of deciding whether the president should be charged with obstructing justice; it was obvious that he would not be prosecuted,” Jackson wrote. .

