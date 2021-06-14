Jokowi Comes, the mayor of Bekasi requests hundreds of thousands of vaccines against Covid-19





BEKASI, KOMPAS.com – The President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo reviewed the implementation of the vaccination Mass Covid-19 at Patriot Candrabhaga Stadium, Bekasi City, Monday (6/14/2021). Jokowi’s arrival was accompanied by Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin and Governor of West Java Ridwan Kamil. On the sidelines of his visit, Jokowi appreciated the implementation of mass vaccinations against Covid-19 in the stadium organized by the city government of Bekasi, which he considered to be in line with the objective of accelerating the vaccination. Read also : Jokowi examines mass vaccination against Covid-19 in the city of Bekasi This opportunity was also used by the mayor of Bekasi, Rahmat Effendi, to submit a request for additional supplies of the Covid-19 vaccine. The goal is for the city government of Bekasi to inject 10,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine every day. Thanks for reading Kompas.com.

Register now E-mail “Earlier, the Minister of Health promised to send vaccines. If the vaccine is delivered tomorrow, then we will carry out here (stage) 10,000 vaccines per day for the residents,” the familiarly called one said on Monday. Pepen. Also read: Bekasi organizes Covid-19 vaccination at stadium, Jokowi hopes it can be implemented in other regions “We have requested around 300,000 to 500,000 (dose) of vaccine,” he added. The plan is for the mass vaccination at the Patriot Candrabhaga Stadium to be open to the public, but with a priority scale, namely the elderly, the elderly, government officials, and then employees. This morning, the number of candidates for the Covid-19 vaccination in this stadium has exploded. Pepen says the number is around 2,000, out of the usual 300. Read also: Mass vaccination against Covid-19 at the stadium, mayor of Bekasi: proud president Currently, the availability of the Covid-19 vaccine in the city of Bekasi is only around 8,000 doses after 2,000 doses were used at the Patriot Candrabhaga Stadium this morning. About 4,000 doses will be used for direct vaccinations against Covid-19 door to door or from house to house. “On Wednesday maybe the remaining 4000 (doses of covid-19 vaccine) will be used up. Later when the vaccine arrives, I want to make a bigger one because at the end of this month there must be 10. 000 (dose per day), ”Pepen explained. .

