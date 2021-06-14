Kirron Kher shares birthday letter she received from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, thanks fan for love and wishes in new video





Actor and politician Kirron Kher celebrated his 69th birthday today. The seasoned actress’ social media wishes poured in from her B-Town friends, fans and celebrities. To thank her fans for their love and wishes, Kirron shared a sweet video shot by her husband and actor Anupam Kher. In the Instagram video, Kirron says, “I want to say a big thank you. Thank you very much for all your good wishes, all your love and all your prayers. Jai Ho. Kirron also shared the photo of an official birthday letter she received from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Thank you very much, Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, for your heartwarming wishes on my birthday. I feel humiliated, ”said the legend. Earlier today, Anupam Kher took to her Instagram account to wish his wife a happy birthday. He shared a series of photos featuring the couple as well as celebrities and public figures around the world such as actors Robert De Niro, Bradley Cooper and religious figure The Dalai Lama. “Happy Birthday my dear Kirron !! May God give you a long and healthy life. May the Almighty grant you all the happiness in the world! All over the world people love you for the person you are! You are honest, fair, sincere and straightforward! You face all life situations with incredible inner strength and grace! Stay healthy and safe! Love and prayers always! ” he wrote in the caption. Actor Anil Kapoor shared a photo of himself and Kirron shaking a leg. Wishing the actress, he wrote: “Happy birthday my lovely friend, I wish you all the happiness your heart can hold. Here is another fabulous year in life! You are simply the best!” Sonam Kapoor also wished Kirron Kher a sweet message. “Happy happy birthday, Aunt Kirron. I wish you a day as dazzling as your saris and as radiant as your smile. Much love, “she wrote in the caption of her Instagram story with heart. Tiger Shroff and Bharti Singh also wished the “Main Hun Na” actress her birthday. Last year, Kirron was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, and is currently undergoing treatment for the same. Every now and then her family gives an update about her on their social media pages.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos