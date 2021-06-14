Turkey asks for US support to keep troops in Afghanistan | National / Global News

BRUSSELS (AP) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday said his country would need diplomatic, logistical and financial assistance from the United States if it were to maintain troops in Afghanistan to protect and manage Kabul International Airport , following the withdrawal of other NATO troops.

Speaking to reporters after a series of meetings with NATO leaders on the sidelines of the alliance summit, Erdogan also said Turkey was seeking the involvement of Pakistan and Hungary in a new mission in Afghanistan after the departure of the US-led NATO force.

Turkey has reportedly offered to keep the airport, as questions remain about how security will be provided along major transport routes and at the airport, which is Kabul’s main gateway.

If they don’t want us to leave Afghanistan, if they want (Turkish) support there, then the diplomatic, logistical and financial support that the United States gives us will be of great importance, said Erdogan. Turkey, a predominantly Muslim nation with close historical ties to Afghanistan, currently has some 500 troops in the war-torn country.

Erdogan also said he had a constructive meeting with US President Joe Biden and invited him to visit Turkey. The two leaders have known each other for years, but this was their first face-to-face as heads of state and came at a difficult time in relations between the two NATO allies.

There is a strong will for the start of a new era in all fields, based on mutual respect and interest, Erdogan said. There is no problem in the relations between Turkey and the United States that cannot be resolved.

Biden told reporters he was confident he was making real progress with Turkey.

On Afghanistan, Biden said: There was a strong consensus in the room among the leaders … on Afghanistan. Our troops are returning home, but we have agreed that our diplomatic, economic, humanitarian engagement with the Afghan people … will continue

Turkey was irritated by US support for Kurdish fighters in Syria, while the US sanctioned Turkey for its purchase of a Russian weapons system. In April, Biden infuriated Ankara by declaring that the Ottoman-era massacres and deportations of Armenians were genocide.

Turkey denies that the deportations and massacres, which began in 1915 and killed around 1.5 million Armenians, constitute genocide.

Erdogan said the Armenian issue was not discussed at the meeting. The Turkish leader, however, renewed his call for an end to US support for Syrian Kurdish fighters, who Ankara says are inextricably linked to a decades-long Kurdish insurgency in Turkey.

I have openly declared that support for (Syrian Kurdish fighters) must end, Erdogan said.

Erdogan reported that the two leaders have failed to find a way to overcome the dispute over Turkey’s purchase of the advanced Russian S-400 missile defense systems, which Washington says poses a threat to NATO. . It pulled Turkey out of its F-35 fighter jets program and imposed sanctions on defense industry officials. He demanded that Ankara abandon the $ 2.5 billion system.

Our thoughts on the S-400 are the same as before, I conveyed our same thoughts to Mr Biden, Erdogan said.

Earlier, Erdogan, who is trying to restore degraded relations with Turkey’s Western partners, said a resumption of dialogue with NATO-member Greece to resolve long-standing differences will serve stability and prosperity in the region.

Last summer, a dispute over borders and rights over natural resources in the eastern Mediterranean once again erupted after Ankara sent research vessels to waters where Greece claims jurisdiction.

Diplomats from the two countries have held two rounds of talks in recent months for the first time in five years, while the foreign ministers of Greece and Turkey have also made reciprocal visits.

Erdogan said on Monday that he and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had agreed to call each other on a hotline without involving the others.

The Turkish strongman recently toned down his anti-Western rhetoric as he seeks foreign investment for his country, which has been troubled by a currency crisis and economic downturn made worse by the coronavirus pandemic.

In Brussels, Erdogan also met with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

After his meeting with Erdogan, Macron tweeted that he wanted to move forward with Turkey.

Macron later told reporters that he and Erdogan had found areas of convergence to preserve the ceasefire in Libya and achieve the goal of holding elections in December in the country.

France and Turkey have agreed to work together over the summer on the departure of foreign fighters and mercenaries, he said, calling it a major step.

Erdogan expressed his willingness for them to leave Libya as soon as possible, he added.

It was their first meeting since a dispute between the two countries peaked in October, after Erdogan questioned Macron’s sanity.