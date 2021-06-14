“Wolf warrior” disguised as a sheep: Xi Jinping’s latest ideological war

Chinese leader Xi Jinping recently held a study session with members of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), during which he asked them to strengthen the party’s capacity in global communication to put it better. history of china. Some in the West have misinterpreted this, as Politico reported in Xi pushes back the wolf warrior, but we believe that Xi is waging a new and greater ideological war against the free world.

Xi is unhappy with the effectiveness so far of his external propaganda apparatus, the construction of which has cost China billions of dollars. Negative visions of China are at an all time high in many western countries because of the COVID-19 virus. But, rather than seeing this as a reflection of the CCP’s policies, Xi argues that negative views on China are the result of his propaganda machine not. tell the story of China well. He wants The power of China in the international discourse to match its current composite strength and growing status. In other words, if China is almost as powerful as the United States, it must have the same dominant voice as the United States.

For Xi, China needs greater power in international discourse to create a favorable vision for its development and stability, and to build a community of destiny for humanity. In reality, this means that the CCP must control the global narrative to ensure the safety of communist regimes and expand its reach. Specifically, according to a translation of Xis speech by Adam Ni, co-founder of the China Neican newsletter, Xi wants to help foreigners realize that the CCP is truly fighting for the happiness of the Chinese people and to understand why the CCP can rule, why Marxism works and why socialism with Chinese characteristics is great. In other words, the history of China is the history of the Chinese Communist Party, requiring a large rotation.

To achieve this, Xi wants China to establish a strategic communication system with distinctive Chinese characteristics and enhance the attractiveness of Chinese culture, sympathy of China’s image, and the persuasive force of Chinese discourse to guide world public opinion.

In our opinion, Xi realized that China wolf warrior diplomacy turned against him. Even though he started and encouraged the narrative, he now argues that China must create a sympathetic and friendly apparatus to make its disinformation more believable and help cover up China. crimes against humanity. Instead of smashing down his warrior wolves, Xi will ask them to put on sheep clothes to artfully control the turn of Chinese history. The parties must spread the communist ideology and the dictatorial model of governance widely, and convince the rest of the world to believe in the so-called Chinese solutions.

Xi ordered the party leaders to take more initiative to complete this task. Party schools must make international propaganda capacity building an important part of their curriculum, and universities must provide the researchers and talent needed for this modern day political warfare. The CCP has no interest in engaging in meaningful dialogue with the United States; instead, it seeks to offer a system of discourse to replace or minimize the soft power of the Americas.

This ideological war will have a multifaceted impact. China will launch more international exchange programs and international conferences. It will increase the use of Chinese cultural programs, music, the arts, the teaching of Mandarin to spread its propaganda and engage people in target countries. This has happened before, such as when the Philadelphia Orchestra fell into a financial crisis in 2011 and China offered a cooperation agreement with its National Center for the Performing Arts, which makes it a voluntary component of the Chinese propaganda system. Likewise, the Ohios Oberlin Orchestra performed Ode to the red flag praising China’s great achievements. We expect China to invest in other Western arts and cultural organizations.

Likewise, China will increase his investment in Western media organizations, using their platforms and journalists to deliver content that appears plausible on the surface. We expect China to offer contracts to Western journalists to integrate them into the growing Chinese army of global public opinion influencers who are sympathetic to the CCP.

The essence of Xis’ ideological warfare is to beautify the image of communist regimes, which requires deceiving and removing the truth about the human rights atrocities in China. The goal is to win the hearts and minds of people around the world. It may be doomed to fail, but the latest game in Chinese propaganda, warrior wolves in sheep disguise, is dangerous and the world needs to be vigilant.

Bradley A. Thayer is the co-author of How China sees the world: Han centrism and the balance of power in international politics.

Lianchao Han is vice president ofCitizen power initiatives for China. After the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989, he was one of the founders of the Independent Federation of Chinese Students and Scholars. He worked in the United States Senate for 12 years, as legislative counsel and policy director for three senators.