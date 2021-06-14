The story behind British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons New Bike Day

When Stephen Bilenky of Bilenky cycle works opened his inbox on Sunday May 23, he thought he was getting ripped off like most people who received an email like him.

“Basically I get an email from the State Department on a Sunday, does the State Department work on Sunday?” It seemed strange, ”he said. “So I answered the email and they came back with more stuff. They said, “We were looking for a custom bike for a diplomatic gift, and we need it by June 4. So basically they emailed me on a Sunday with the option of a two window. weeks, but they were still in the buying phase. They couldn’t tell me who it was for or what it was exactly. They say they needed it to be red, white and blue, and that it weighs 5 8 ″ and 180 lbs.

Hmm, so it had to be a diplomatic gift, it needed red, white, and blue, and the recipient was 5 8 ″ and 180 lbs. The possibilities were enticing.

“We started to do research. Red, white and blue could be UK, France or Russia. Biden was going to meet [Russian president Vladimir] Putin in mid-June, and then there was this G-7 thing. He meets all of these people, so it could be anyone. And then they told me he was 5 8 ″. Most customers, when they come here and I ask them what their height is, most male customers will add about two inches. One of my guys did some research and said Putin is about 5 6 1/2 “so it was like, who knows, maybe making a bike for Putin.”

No, it wasn’t for Putin.

As we now know, this was aimed at British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, to whom Biden presented a nice, resplendent steel runabout in the Union Jack. Johnson was well known to be a fan of cycling through the busy streets of London, so a gift like this certainly seemed more useful than a fancy pen or an antique vase or a curiosity with questionable historical lineage.

“They basically wanted an urban commuter bike, but with high level execution and visuals. They kind of communicated to me that they wanted vertical roadster bars. They had this picture of [Johnson] riding a bike, and that’s the kind of bike they wanted.

One aspect that was highlighted by the State Department was that not only should the frame be made in the United States, but it should be fitted with as many components made in the United States as possible. It’s a tricky proposition in normal times, but the current Covid-fueled shortages have made it even more difficult to apply, not to mention the incredibly short lead time.

“That Friday, I was on the phone with various American component manufacturers, and I realized that, wait, Mondays Memorial Day. It’s a national holiday ! UPS won’t even deliver. It was also Friday afternoon and I’m writing to companies, and people are going to be leaving for Memorial Day weekend and they might not even read this.

The State Department has requested that the bike use as many US-made parts as possible. This crankset is from White Industries, which manufactures everything in Petaluma, California.

White Industries, Thomson, Velocity, and Selle Anatomica responded very quickly, but SRAM only returned to Bilenky several days later, which is why the frame has unused housing stops. Without a confirmed transmission, Bilenky had originally planned to use a simple mechanical setup with a basic shifter.

“The sad thing is that while I was polishing the clearcoat I remembered there was a down tube housing because I was just going to use a thumb shifter. For me as a builder it was kind of a disappointment.

But as a nice icing on the cake to distract from these remains, Bilenky reached out to another Philly resident. Jen Green, a jeweler specializing in personalized head tube badges. She designed a custom CAD piece, then cut everything out in sterling silver and bronze and hand painted everything in a matter of days.

The head tube badge was made by renowned jeweler Jen Green, also based in Philadelphia, who makes a living making custom head tube badges.

Seasoned commuters might question the lack of functional add-ons like lights, racks, and fenders, but Bilenky said that was the State Department’s specific request.

“We started talking and I said, ‘A bike like this would have fenders and lights, maybe a chain guard and a kickstand,’ and it was like, ‘Oh, eh well, we don’t want any props. I don’t know if it was a budget issue.

To complicate matters further, a cross-country trip that Bilenky had previously planned to visit Roland Della Santa’s former store in Reno, Nevada (Della Santa died in May 2019).

“When [the State Department] replied Tuesday, I was already in preparation mode because I had a plane leaving Philly at 6pm. I was sorting things out and doing some chores, and now they want this stuff by next Friday, and I’m leaving tonight. So I took this trip, and while I was there I contacted the State Department for more details, because we didn’t really know what we were building yet. We had to make a master plan and make a game plan. I was only there for a day, so when I came back on Thursday we were getting the bike off the ground.

“Casy [Sussman] of Mars cycles was going to be there for the week, cutting the front triangle while I was flying on a plane. Just before getting on the plane, I was able to email him the frame plan. The weekend we were doing the painting, he took care of the helmet masking. We were already doing a part-time collaboration, so it worked. “

It’s good to have friends. and the US State Department order a custom steel bike from you on a very short notice, this is especially helpful when those friends can tab and solder.

Another hiccup was the paint. Bilenky paints in-house, but this is usually limited to repair work and other small jobs. Given the tight schedule, he didn’t think he would be able to coax a painter into understanding this, so he did it himself.

“Because it was so rushed, I did the paint job here, and I knew I was going to get tough because it was a brazed mesh frame. And so I ended up doing a lot of finishing work before painting and during painting. It wasn’t just a rush job, it was a show bike. It took a lot of effort to do it.

“Brian from Cycling revolutions, who works here, he brought the equipment home and built the wheels, and he did most of the assembly of the bike. On Friday we put it in a box, then our salesperson got into a van and took it to Washington. We had to hand it over. He took it to the State Department parking lot and put it back there.

A government windfall or maybe not

Bilenkys delivery times are usually measured in weeks or months, not days. And especially given the importance and specificity of the proposal, you’d think the State Department was offering a pretty dime to make this happen. After all, the US government isn’t exactly known to be particularly tight with its money.

Nope.

“I thought, oh, high speed commission for the government, it’s gonna be like a $ 10,000 US bike. Special diplomatic gift, there’s a set of specifications to meet in terms of the visual, I have to put together a concept. And then a point of the conversation was, “Oh, the budget is $ 1,500.” That hardly buys a frame in a regular time! I was kind of half-tempted to say “Thanks, but no thanks” , because I have a lot of other things that I should be doing, and it’s going to tie me up for ten days and turn everything upside down to make it happen.

“They said to me, ‘For the unpaid value, you can use it as a charitable donation, because the State Department is kind of a nonprofit. Great, it’s going to pay off a lot in the world of frame builders.

“Is it going to be like this Italian manufacturer who made a bicycle for the Pope?” Why yes, in fact, it’s a bit like that.

Bilenky and his team ultimately decided to seize this as a potential marketing opportunity. Seeing how the Washington Post wrote on the bike over the weekend with countless other international mainstream media, it seems safe to say that “Bilenky Cycle Works” is a little better known today than it was ago one week.

“It was a career high.”

Yet Bilenky says that one aspect of the whole experience was clearly missing.

“I didn’t see the bike being donated so it was a bit disappointing. State Department staff just donated it to British equivalents.”

What shall we do now? It’s hard to say.

“Is Joe Biden going to contact me and say, ‘Hey, now I want a bike’? ‘ Bilenky wondered aloud. “I have people asking me to have a bike like this, so it could be in the immediate future. I was planning on doing a limited edition, so that’s the plan. I only want to do this if it’s exactly the same. It would be a great project.