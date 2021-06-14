PM Modi delivers keynote address at United Nations High-Level Dialogue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a keynote address at the United Nations High Level Dialogue on Desertification, Land Degradation and Drought today via video conference. The Prime Minister addressed the Opening Segment in his capacity as President of the 14th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD).

Calling the land a fundamental building block to support all lives and livelihoods, Modi called for the enormous pressure on the land and its resources to be reduced. Obviously, a lot of work awaits us. But we can do it. We can do it together, said the prime minister.

The Prime Minister enumerated the measures taken by India to deal with the problem of land degradation. He said India has taken the initiative to highlight land degradation issues in international forums. The Delhi Declaration of 2019 called for better access and better management of land and emphasized gender-responsive transformation projects. In India, over the past 10 years, around 3 million hectares of forest cover have been added. This brought the combined forest cover to nearly a quarter of the country’s total area, the prime minister informed.

Modi said India is on track to achieve its national commitment to land degradation neutrality. We are also working to restore 26 million hectares of degraded land by 2030. This would contribute to India’s commitment to achieve an additional carbon sink of 2.5 to 3 billion tonnes of dioxide equivalent. carbon, said the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister gave the example of the Banni to Rann of Kutch region in Gujarat to illustrate how land restoration can initiate a virtuous cycle of good soil health, increased land productivity, food security and improved livelihoods. In the Banni region, land restoration has been done by developing grasslands, which has achieved land degradation neutrality.

It also supports pastoral activities and livelihoods by promoting animal husbandry. In the same spirit, we must design effective strategies for land restoration while promoting indigenous techniques, stressed the Prime Minister.