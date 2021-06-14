China’s climate sincerity is put to the test

TO HEAR THE CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY, the interesting thing about autocracy is that it allows leaders to plan for the long term. One-party regime apologists hail China’s rulers as enlightened technocrats who have thought for centuries, while decadent Western democracies struggle to see beyond the next electoral cycle.

According to the logic of the autocrats, China should be good at tackling climate change. Because it faces significant long-term risks. As an arid country lacking clean water and productive agricultural land, and where the wealthiest regions are on the coast, China is extremely vulnerable to global warming and sea level rise. , the Supreme Leader, President Xi Jinping, seems to be taking matters into his own hands. Last September, he decreed that China’s CO2 emissions will peak by 2030 and that by 2060 the country will become carbon neutral. A China-wide emissions trading system will be implemented this summer. Huge wind farms and solar panels have been built, and more are to come.

In fact, China’s climate policy is a jumble of contradictions. Perhaps time will show that Mr. Xi is serious about the unpopular and costly changes that are needed to wean his country off fossil fuels, including coal which provides nearly 60% of the country’s energy. But it is difficult to be sure. China’s coal consumption has increased significantly since joining the Paris climate agreement in 2015. In the country, the ban on new coal-fired power plants was lifted in 2018. The total capacity of these plants approved for construction or under construction is superior to all of the Americas. active sector of coal-fired electricity. Abroad, despite calls from the United States, the European Union and others, Chinese development banks lend billions of dollars each year to build coal-fired power plants abroad, although a state-owned giant, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, says it will gradually stop funding coal.

Provinces and cities, especially in the coal-dependent northeast, are reluctant to release peak carbon plans. They want more time to continue growing before reducing greenhouse gases. The rules governing the emissions trading system have been relaxed so that only a handful of factories will face real constraints, at least initially. This reflects the prominent role apparently accorded to the main economic planning agency, at the expense of the Environment Ministry, in the bodies charged with deciding how and how quickly to tackle climate change. Some major steelmakers have been allowed to ramp up production again, months after being caught breaking environmental rules and being ordered to cut emissions.

China’s climate-related efforts aren’t always so mysterious or subject to sudden reversals. Take the operations in China of foreign multinationals. Responding to consumers and politicians in their countries, many such companies have pledged to make their global operations carbon neutral and seek to significantly reduce emissions from their supply chains. As a result, Chinese bosses of some well-known European companies have told officials, including in the northeastern cities of Tianjin and Shenyang, that they will find it difficult to expand or open new production sites if the locally supplied electricity or heat continues to come from coal. In an energy-intensive industry, if the electricity is coal-based, you cannot build a new plant, says Harald Kumpfert of the European Union Chamber of Commerce section in Shenyang, the capital of China. Liaoning province.

Shenyang’s biggest taxpayer is a BMW joint venture that manufactures 600,000 cars a year at two factories. In 2016, the city had no green electricity to sell. Today, a new wind farm in the hectic coastal province of Liaoninga with huge green energy potential provides around two-thirds of BMW’s power. More energy comes from solar panels built in parking lots where vehicles await delivery. On a recent visit, Chaguan was able to learn about technologies that have reduced carbon emissions per vehicle by 84% since 2016, such as intelligently controlled ovens in the paint shop. In a beautifully dramatic touch, freshly baked car bodies emerge on an elevated conveyor that carries them over a bridge through an office building, en route to assembly lines.

Sadly, hundreds of BMW’s suppliers in China are having enormous difficulty obtaining renewable electricity, engineers at the auto company say, suggesting that foreigners have taken over most of the green energy on offer. To avoid simply brewing dirty energy and increasing the demand for renewable energy, Chinese energy-hungry suppliers, such as steelmakers or aluminum smelters, need to start installing efficient technologies and using low-emission energy. of carbon. Progress also requires changing the incentives that guide public servants. BMW is arguing to governments that jobs using renewable energy are sustainable jobs, said Johann Wieland, head of the main business of automakers in China.

Long-term plans, short-term incentives

China’s political system, despite all of its multi-decade plans, is run by civil servants who can stay in a given post for five years, and whose next promotion depends on current economic growth. Zhang Lei, managing director of Envision, a large wind power and battery company, believes top-down controls can overcome local inertia. The most important thing is that President Xi has made a huge commitment and continues to push this agenda forward, Zhang said.

Ma Jun, an environmentalist, sees a role for pressure from above and below. He heads the Institute of Public and Environmental Affairs, an influential Beijing-based organization that tracks and publishes pollution and emissions data. It’s too much to expect of a foreign company to change a city’s energy mix, says Ma. But nudges from foreign and local companies could push officials to a tipping point. To change mindsets, we need both market-based and policy-based interventions, he says.

Multinationals are not saints. Many were happy to operate profitable but dirty factories in remote locations. Too many of them are still reluctant to demand transparency from suppliers. But Western voters are taking the climate more seriously and holding governments and businesses to account. This pressure could well be useful in China. Pluralism is a messy but powerful thing.