Much work remains to be done to tackle land degradation: Modi at UN meeting | World news





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reiterated the need for the world to unite to tackle land degradation as a collective responsibility as it threatens the very foundations on which societies and economies are built and called for more actions by saying that there is a lot of work to be done. from U.S. Practically delivering a keynote address at a high-level meeting at the United Nations on Land Degradation and Drought, Modi then detailed the steps and actions India is taking at home to address the situation and help d ‘other developing countries in the spirit of South-South cooperation. It is the collective responsibility of humanity to repair damage to land caused by human activity, said the Prime Minister, in his capacity as president of the 14th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention on the fight against desertification (UNCCD). If left unchecked, land degradation will erode the very foundations of our societies, economies, food security, health, security and quality of life, he added, adding that the world must reduce the enormous pressure on the land and its resources. Obviously, a lot of work awaits us. The United Nations has estimated that one-fifth of the earth’s surface – over 2 billion hectares – is degraded, including more than half of all agricultural land. And 12 million hectares of land are lost every year due to desertification, land degradation and drought. In total, almost 95% of food calories come from the soil, yet erosion of the topsoil has increased tenfold due to human activity. The world loses 24 billion tonnes of fertile soil each year due to the degradation of drylands, with significant negative impacts on food production and economic activity. The high-level dialogue launched on Monday will assess progress made in the fight against land degradation and propose a way forward at the end of the United Nations Decade of Deserts and the Fight against Desertification, and the beginning of the Decade. United Nations for ecosystem restoration. Prime Minister Modi reiterated India’s commitment to the cause by linking it to the importance (India gives) to the land and (considers) the sacred land as our Mother. Modi said India took the lead in highlighting land degradation issues at international forums and highlighted the 2019 Delhi Declaration, which called for better access and better management of land. and focused on gender-sensitive transformation projects. Over the past 10 years, India has added around three million hectares of forest cover, which he said has increased the cumulative forest cover to almost a quarter of the country’s total area. , he said, adding: We are on track to achieve our national commitment to land degradation neutrality. India is also working to restore 26 million hectares of degraded land by 2030, which would help create an additional carbon sink – natural assets that absorb carbon dioxide – of 2.5 billion to 3 billion. tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent. We believe that restoring land can begin a cycle of good soil health, increased land productivity, food security and improved livelihoods, the prime minister said, before talking about the new efforts. ongoing in Banni region in the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat, which is marked by degraded land and lack of rain. India is restoring land there by developing grasslands. Modi then turned to the aid India is providing to others to cope with land degradation, which he said poses a particular challenge to the developing world. In the spirit of South-South cooperation, India is helping other developing countries to develop land restoration strategies, he added. India is establishing a center of excellence to promote a scientific approach to land degradation issues.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos