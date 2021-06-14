Mitsotakis-Erdogan: A personal relationship and the next steps







Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 14, 2021. [Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Press Office/Handout via Reuters]

The Monday meeting was different. Unlike the two previous ones in September and December 2019, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly and the NATO anniversary summit, this time, respectively, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan were alone, without delegations, even while their foreign and defense ministers were in Brussels at the time. It was a face-to-face meeting that made it possible to say a lot, maybe even things that cannot be shared with the public or even with associates; an icebreaker intended to build an important relationship of trust for the two leaders, but also for their countries, insofar as it will make it possible to avoid misunderstandings and unnecessary tensions. Turkish officials have consistently asserted in recent years that Erdogan believes in and invests in personal contacts. In this context, and inspired by the confidence of the Turkish establishments in Konstantinos Mitsotakis and the pragmatic approach of the former prime ministers of Greek-Turkish relations, Erdogan wanted to create a relationship based on such trust with his son as soon as the latter became Prime Minister of Greece. , in the hope that it would help them move forward and achieve results. This has not been accomplished so far, but it remains to be seen whether the Brussels meeting was successful in turning the tide on a personal level. If this has indeed happened, certain acts of good faith will be expected, even if they do not concern the most difficult files. In such a different setting, and despite the considerable differences that remain unresolved, both sides could find a way to deal with those differences and put the dangerous tension of 2020 behind them. It will depend on Ankara’s intentions and ultimately her behavior. What may happen right now is a push for a positive agenda, starting with easier issues like trade cooperation, as discussions continue on the way forward to resolve more sensitive issues such as maritime areas and the migration crisis, in an atmosphere of calm, without challenges to the principles of good neighborly relations. And that, of course, can only happen within the framework of international law, which both parties invoke. It is, after all, the only mutually accepted compass on the way forward, if the goal is indeed to improve bilateral relations and resolve the Cyprus issue on the basis of principles and rules, but also of realism and of mutual respect, without threats and provocations. If Erdogan was sincere in his statement in a video statement to the German Marshall Fund forum concurrent with the NATO summit, the re-launch of dialogue with neighboring and allied Greece would serve stability and prosperity in the region. , as well as the resolution of bilateral problems, then progress can be made. It is up to the Turkish President to prove it by his actions and to convince not only Greece but also third parties such as the United States and the European Union, who are following developments in our region with great interest.

