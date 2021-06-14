Connect with us

Politics

Boris Johnson gets a furious roast from President Hoyle over Covid announcement

Published

16 seconds ago

on

By

 


Boris Johnson was roasted by furious Speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle following No.10’s decision to announce the delay in unlocking Covid on television rather than in Parliament.

The Prime Minister used a Downing Street briefing to announce that most of the remaining Covid-19 restrictions will remain in place until July 19 – a four-week delay from the planned June 21 date.

Noting that the ministerial code requires that important announcements be made first in the House of Commons and that the Prime Minister is responsible for enforcing the code, Sir Lindsay said: “He must now lead from above and follow directions that it contains.This house can be assured that I will pursue this matter with him.

“I do not find it acceptable at all that members of this whole house are elected to come here and serve their constituents, not to serve them through Sky or the BBC. The question should be asked here, the Prime Minister should be here.”

Sir Lindsay continued: “I’m sorry his dinner was affected. Because I was told he was in Brussels – I think the closest Brussels tonight was the dinner sprouts that were being served. “



The furious speaker excoriated the affair at length
The furious speaker excoriated the affair at length
(Image: PA)

He ended his excoriation with a warning to Mr Johnson: “But I say now, Prime Minister. You are under my watch and I want you to treat this House properly.”

Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt later urged the prime minister to be “careful” in his choice of words.

He said: “May I suggest to [Hancock] that one of the reasons for the disappointment felt by many people is the use of words like irreversible.

“Tonight Sir Patrick Vallance said we will live with Covid for the rest of our lives.

“If there is a variant of the vaccine that threatens another 100,000 lives, these measures will not be irreversible and we have a duty to be completely honest with people on the bumps in the road ahead.”

Earlier, Sir Lindsay had accused Downing Street of “flouting” MPs by not informing them beforehand of any changes.

Speaking to the Commons on Monday afternoon, Sir Lindsay said: ‘May I just say we weren’t going to get a statement until I got involved with Downing Street. The point is, it was forced to get a declaration today, it was going to be postponed until tomorrow, which would have been totally unacceptable.

“The point is – I understand the prime minister right now is on NATO, there’s a big conference going on, he’s not here – that’s why I insisted someone come. make that statement. The time is 8:30 p.m. I thought it was better than waiting for the Prime Minister to make a statement tomorrow. “


Video upload

Video unavailable

He added: “This House must know, it must know first. I find it totally unacceptable that once again, once again, we see Downing Street flouting MPs. We do not accept it and I am in the at which point I am starting to look for other leads if they do not take this House seriously.

“But I will say that I think it is time for me to have a meeting with the Prime Minister to officially declare here now, but with him that this House matters.”

He was responding to points of order from two high-ranking Tory MPs, Peter Bone and Sir Edward Leigh, both of whom expressed their displeasure with the handling of the announcement.

Mr Bone, Conservative MP for Wellingborough, told MPs: “It is a long-standing principle of this House that major changes in government policy are first announced in Parliament.

“I can’t think of any political announcement more important than regulatory changes that restrict the freedom of the British people.”

He continued: “What makes this matter more worrying is that about 30 minutes ago the media received an embargoed copy of the statement.

“So the media have the statement ahead of time, there will be a public press conference at 6 p.m. and the last people to know about changes to the Covid regulations will be the MPs.

“This is clearly very disrespectful of Parliament and probably contempt of Parliament.”



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: