Boris Johnson gets a furious roast from President Hoyle over Covid announcement

Boris Johnson was roasted by furious Speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle following No.10’s decision to announce the delay in unlocking Covid on television rather than in Parliament.

The Prime Minister used a Downing Street briefing to announce that most of the remaining Covid-19 restrictions will remain in place until July 19 – a four-week delay from the planned June 21 date.

Noting that the ministerial code requires that important announcements be made first in the House of Commons and that the Prime Minister is responsible for enforcing the code, Sir Lindsay said: “He must now lead from above and follow directions that it contains.This house can be assured that I will pursue this matter with him.

“I do not find it acceptable at all that members of this whole house are elected to come here and serve their constituents, not to serve them through Sky or the BBC. The question should be asked here, the Prime Minister should be here.”

Sir Lindsay continued: “I’m sorry his dinner was affected. Because I was told he was in Brussels – I think the closest Brussels tonight was the dinner sprouts that were being served. “







He ended his excoriation with a warning to Mr Johnson: “But I say now, Prime Minister. You are under my watch and I want you to treat this House properly.”

Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt later urged the prime minister to be “careful” in his choice of words.

He said: “May I suggest to [Hancock] that one of the reasons for the disappointment felt by many people is the use of words like irreversible.

“Tonight Sir Patrick Vallance said we will live with Covid for the rest of our lives.

“If there is a variant of the vaccine that threatens another 100,000 lives, these measures will not be irreversible and we have a duty to be completely honest with people on the bumps in the road ahead.”

Earlier, Sir Lindsay had accused Downing Street of “flouting” MPs by not informing them beforehand of any changes.

Speaking to the Commons on Monday afternoon, Sir Lindsay said: ‘May I just say we weren’t going to get a statement until I got involved with Downing Street. The point is, it was forced to get a declaration today, it was going to be postponed until tomorrow, which would have been totally unacceptable.

“The point is – I understand the prime minister right now is on NATO, there’s a big conference going on, he’s not here – that’s why I insisted someone come. make that statement. The time is 8:30 p.m. I thought it was better than waiting for the Prime Minister to make a statement tomorrow. “







He added: “This House must know, it must know first. I find it totally unacceptable that once again, once again, we see Downing Street flouting MPs. We do not accept it and I am in the at which point I am starting to look for other leads if they do not take this House seriously.

“But I will say that I think it is time for me to have a meeting with the Prime Minister to officially declare here now, but with him that this House matters.”

He was responding to points of order from two high-ranking Tory MPs, Peter Bone and Sir Edward Leigh, both of whom expressed their displeasure with the handling of the announcement.

Mr Bone, Conservative MP for Wellingborough, told MPs: “It is a long-standing principle of this House that major changes in government policy are first announced in Parliament.

“I can’t think of any political announcement more important than regulatory changes that restrict the freedom of the British people.”

He continued: “What makes this matter more worrying is that about 30 minutes ago the media received an embargoed copy of the statement.

“So the media have the statement ahead of time, there will be a public press conference at 6 p.m. and the last people to know about changes to the Covid regulations will be the MPs.

“This is clearly very disrespectful of Parliament and probably contempt of Parliament.”